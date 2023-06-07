New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Micro LED in the Global Head-Up Display Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465911/?utm_source=GNW



Micro LED in the Head-Up Display Market Trends and Forecast

The future of micro LED in the global head-up display market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive and aviation markets. The global head-up display market in terms of micro LED usage is expected to reach an estimated $25.0 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 56.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness about passenger and vehicle safety, convenience offered by combination of satellite navigation technology, and growing demand for connected vehicles and technologically advanced HUDs.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Micro LED in the Head-Up Display Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for micro LED in the global head-up display market by type, application, and region, as follows:



Micro LED in Head-Up Display Market by Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Conventional Head-Up Display

• Augmented Reality (AR) based Head-Up Display



Micro LED in Head-Up Display Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Automotive

• Aviation



Micro LED in Head-Up Display Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Micro LED in the Head-Up Display Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, micro LED companies in the global head-up display market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of micro LED companies in the global head-up display market profiled in this report includes-

• Sony Group

• Oculus VR

• Samsung Electronics

• X-Celeprint

• Nanosys

• Aledia

• Verlase Technologies

• Jade Bird Display

Micro LED in the Head-Up Display Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that augmented reality (AR) based head-up display will remain the larger type segment over the forecast period due to its increasing penetration in lane departure detection, vehicle proximity detection, blind-spot detection, 360 view, pedestrian detection, route navigation, and road sign simulation applications.

• Within this market, automotive will remain the largest application segment from during the forecast period as major OEMs are opting for advanced HUDs in their premium and exclusive vehicle ranges to improve the driving experiences and increasing installation of advanced AR-based head-up displays in luxury cars worldwide.

• Europe will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to increasing demand for advanced technologies, growing need for safe and secure driving experience, and rising penetration of heads-up display in vehicles so as to improve visibility and efficiency in this region.

Features of Micro LED in the Head-Up Display Market

• Market Size Estimates: Micro LED in the head-up display market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Micro LED in the head-up display market size by various segments, such as by component, type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Micro LED in the head-up display market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different components, types, applications, and regions for micro LED in the global head-up display market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for micro LED in the global head-up display market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

