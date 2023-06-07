TAWANI Property Management’s Pritzker Military Archives Center Won Illinois Real Estate Journal Commercial Real Estate Award

Chicago, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAWANI Property Management’s (TPM) Pritzker Military Archives Center (PMAC), which is owned by the Pritzker Military Museum & Library, was presented with one of Illinois Real Estate Journals’ 2023 Commercial Real Estate Awards during a reception on June 1 at the Hyatt Regency O’Hare Chicago hotel. The PMAC won under the Industrial / Manufacturing / Science - Education/Training/Cultural project category.

Leslie Stern, TPM Project Manager; Michael LaRue, TPM Facilities Manager; and Roberto Bravo, PMML Senior Director accepted the award.

“On behalf of all my colleagues at the Pritzker Military Museum & Library, TAWANI Enterprises and various individuals and companies that made this project a reality, I’d like to thank the judges for this recognition,” said Bravo. “I would also like to thank Col. Jennifer Pritzker for her vision in creating this Center so that we can further our mission into the future, and acknowledge the late Helmut Jahn whose talent and genius brought to life this building that will live as a testament to close an extraordinary career.”

TAWANI Property Management worked with Pepper/Riley Construction to bring the PMAC to life including hiring the award-winning, internationally recognized architectural firm, JAHN/. The state-of-the-art center located in Somers, WI, will help to further the mission of the Chicago Museum & Library by providing a place for restoration, preservation, and storage of its collection. The building features a Gallery Center that is approximately 9,400 square feet for public viewing, offering the local community the opportunity to immerse themselves in history. Along with the archival space, workspace for the Museum & Library staff is included for continued curation of the military collection for future exhibits and serves as an academic center for researchers and will be taking appointments upon request.

“TAWANI Property Management was honored to work on this project and help bring Col. Jennifer Pritzker and Helmut Jahn’s vision to formation,” said TAWANI Property Management Chief Operating Officer of Real Estate, Kimberlee Carr. “We are proud of this building and the services it will contribute to the Village of Somers in Wisconsin and everyone who visits and utilizes the center.”

Once open this year, the RE Journals’ award will live at the Pritzker Military Archives Center.

To view the list of 2023 Illinois RE Journal finalists, please visit this link.

###

About TAWANI Property Management

TAWANI Property Management connects individuals and businesses with quality environments for living and working – spaces that are cost efficient and convenient in location. Formed in 2006, today TAWANI Enterprises’ property management division manages over 300 units throughout Chicago including single family homes, condos, multi-family, and commercial buildings like the Chicago loop architectural gem, The Monroe Building. Named one of Chicago’s best property management companies in 2019 and 2020, TAWANI Property Management is committed to professionalism in everything they do. For more information, visit www.tawanipropertymanagement.com.

Attachments