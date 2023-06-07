Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping Unveils New Logo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping , a family-owned and operated irrigation company, is excited to unveil its new logo, which emphasizes its commitment to providing exceptional sprinkler and irrigation services to the Colorado Springs community.



Founded in 1985, Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping has been serving the Colorado Springs area for over 38 years. The company specializes in sprinkler repair services, system maintenance and tune-ups, sprinkler startups, sprinkler system installations, and landscaping for commercial and residential properties.

"At Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping, we are thrilled to introduce our new logo, a symbol of our deep-rooted connection to the Colorado Springs community and our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional sprinkler and irrigation services," said Phil Peloquin, Owner of Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping. "This logo represents our commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. It signifies our continued growth and showcases our passion for transforming outdoor spaces into thriving and beautiful landscapes."

Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping's new logo features a modern design highlighting the company's commitment to the local community. The color scheme and mountain represent the company's connection to the Pikes Peak region and its focus on enhancing outdoor spaces. The updated sprinkler icon reflects the company's core business of providing top-notch sprinkler and irrigation services in Colorado Springs.

“The timing of the logo unveiling is significant, as it aligns with our commitment to being the go-to irrigation company for Colorado Springs homeowners and businesses,” said Phil. "Our 'bread and butter' has always been sprinkler and irrigation services, and we are proud to continue providing top-notch services and personalized care to our community."

The Peloquin Sprinklers & Landscaping team is thrilled about this momentous milestone and looks forward to the new logo carrying the company into another decade of delivering exceptional irrigation services to its customers.

About Peloquin Sprinklers and Landscaping