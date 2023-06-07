XDAO Launches ChatGPT-Powered Instant Assistance

Singapore, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XDAO , the leading decentralized finance platform, has announced its highly anticipated launch of XDAO V3 , featuring ChatGPT compatibility. This latest version represents a meticulous redesign to provide users with a remarkable and seamless experience while integrating an artificial intelligence chatbot to enhance user support and guidance.

The XDAO Instant Support plugin for ChatGPT gives users 24/7 access to tech support anytime, eliminating waiting for specific support hours. Artificial intelligence-generated instant responses ensure prompt assistance, reducing user wait times and providing immediate resolution to issues or queries. Consistency is maintained throughout interactions, as XDAO Instant Support follows predefined guidelines, delivering standardized and accurate information. The self-service capability empowers users to find solutions to common issues independently, accessing relevant information and troubleshooting steps efficiently. With the ability to handle multiple queries simultaneously, XDAO Instant Support enables faster problem resolution by providing step-by-step instructions or directing users to appropriate resources. Moreover, privacy and anonymity are ensured as users can seek assistance without revealing personal information. As XDAO Instant Support continuously learns from user interactions, it improves its responses, providing increasingly accurate and helpful support.

“We are thrilled to introduce XDAO Instant Support powered by ChatGPT. Users can now experience immediate assistance and guidance 24/7. XDAO Instant Support marks a significant milestone in our commitment to providing seamless and efficient support to our community. By harnessing the power of ChatGPT, we ensure consistent and accurate responses, enabling users to resolve their queries promptly. XDAO Instant Support embodies our dedication to delivering exceptional user experiences and propels us forward in revolutionizing decentralized tech support,” said XDAO CEO Vlad Shavlidze.