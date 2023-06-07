Graphite Electrode Market Trends and ForecastThe global graphite electrode market is expected to reach an estimated $10.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Graphite Electrode Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465909/?utm_source=GNW



Graphite Electrode Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global graphite electrode market looks promising with opportunities in the steel, silicon metal, and aluminum applications. The global graphite electrode market is expected to reach an estimated $10.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are the growing need for anti-corrosion products in the oil and gas sector and increasing demand for steel in various end use industries, such as construction, automotive, and aerospace.



Graphite Electrode Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global graphite electrode market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Graphite Electrode Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Ultra-High Power

• High Power

• Regular Power



Graphite Electrode Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Steel

• Silicon Metal

• Aluminum



Graphite Electrode Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Graphite Electrode Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, graphite electrode companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the graphite electrode companies profiled in this report include-

• Showa Denko

• GRAFTech

• Graphite India Limited (GIL)

• HEG

• Tokai Carbon

Graphite Electrode Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that UHP is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period as it ensures exceptional strength, thermal resistance, and high strength properties.

• Steel is expected to remain the largest application segment due to the increasing consumption of steel in the aircraft, automotive, construction, and oil and gas sectors.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the presence of manufacturing hubs of EAF (electric arc furnace) in China and India and the existence of major players in the region.

Features of the Graphite Electrode Market

• Market Size Estimates: Graphite electrode market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Graphite electrode market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Graphite electrode market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, applications, and regions for the graphite electrode market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the graphite electrode market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the graphite electrode market size?

Answer: The global graphite electrode market is expected to reach an estimated $10.5 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for graphite electrode market?

Answer: The global graphite electrode market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the graphite electrode market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are the growing need for anti-corrosion products in the oil and gas sector and increasing demand for steel in various end use industries, such as construction, automotive, and aerospace.

Q4. What are the major segments for graphite electrode market?

Answer: The future of the graphite electrode market looks promising with opportunities in the steel, silicon metal, and aluminum applications.

Q5. Who are the key graphite electrode companies?



Answer: Some of the key graphite electrode companies are as follows:

Q6. Which graphite electrode segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that UHP is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period as it ensures exceptional strength, thermal resistance, and high strength properties.

Q7. In graphite electrode market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the presence of manufacturing hubs of EAF (electric arc furnace) in China and India and the existence of major players in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global graphite electrode market by product type (ultra-high power, high power, and regular power), application (steel, silicon metal, and aluminum), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?





