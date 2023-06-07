New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Micro LED in the Global Near-to-Eye Device Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465908/?utm_source=GNW



Micro LED in the Near-to-Eye Device Market Trends and Forecast

The future of micro LED in the global near-to-eye device market looks promising with opportunities in the consumer, medical, aerospace & defense, and automotive markets. Micro LED in the global near-to-eye device market is expected to reach an estimated $34.0 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 69.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are significantly growing demand for AR and VR devices, increasing application of near-to-eye display in aerospace and defense industry, and growing investments by market players in the R&D for developing new innovative products.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Micro LED in the Near-to-Eye Device Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for micro LED in the global near-to-eye device market by device type, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Micro LED in the Near-to-Eye Device Market by Device Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• AR Devices

• VR Devices



Micro LED in the Near-to-Eye Device Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Consumers

• Medical

• Aerospace & Defense

• Automotive



Micro LED in the Near-to-Eye Device Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Micro LED in the Near-to-Eye Device Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, micro LED in the global near-to-eye device companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of micro LED in the global near-to-eye device companies profiled in this report includes-

• Sony Group

• Himax Technologies

• Kopin Corporation

• eMagin Corporation

• MICROOLED Technologies

• BOE Technology

• Syndiant

• Plessey

• JBD Xianyao Display Technology

• TriLite Technologies

Micro LED in the Near-to-Eye Device Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that VR devices will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because this device is more affordable and helps in providing fully digital experience by stimulating a three-dimensional environment in the real world.

• Within this market, medical will remain the highest growing segment from 2023 to 2028 due to on-going technological advancements in the healthcare sector, which includes VR diagnostics, VR surgery, and AR for visualization as well as training assistances.

• North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to increasing acceptance for AR and VR technologies in healthcare applications and growing investments in display technologies made by the major players in the US.

Features of Micro LED in the Near-to-Eye Device Market

• Market Size Estimates: Micro LED near-to-eye device market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Micro LED near-to-eye device market size by various segments, such as by device type, end use industry, region

• Regional Analysis: Micro LED near-to-eye device market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by device type, end use industry, and regions for micro LED in the global near-to-eye device market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for micro LED in the global near-to-eye device market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

Some of the key micro LED in the global near-to-eye device companies are as follows:

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for micro LED in the global near-to-eye device market by device type (AR devices and VR devices), end use industry (consumers, medical, aerospace & defense, and automotive), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?





