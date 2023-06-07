Franklin D. Azar & Associates is an Official Sponsor of Pikes Peak Pride 2023

Aurora, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora, Colorado -

[Aurora, CO] – This June, personal injury firm Franklin D. Azar & Associates, P.C. will officially sponsor Pikes Peak Pride 2023. As advocates of the LGBTQ+ community, the Franklin D. Azar & Associates firm is honored to be an official sponsor of Pikes Peak Pride and to celebrate the diverse lives and achievements of the LGBTQIA+ community of Colorado.

While participants have celebrated Pride for 33 years, this will be the second year under the management of Pikes Peak Pride. This nonprofit organization promotes the empowerment, unity, and diversity of the LGBTQ+ community, families, and allies in the Pikes Peak Region. To achieve its goal of full civil and social equality, Pikes Peak Pride advocates for LGBTQ+ interests, educates the community, and fosters a community of acceptance.

Pikes Peak Pride will put on events all month to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community of Colorado. On June 1, My Goddess Productions will organize The Colors of a Woman Fashion Show Fundraiser at The Warehouse to celebrate women making a difference in the Colorado Springs community and worldwide. On June 8, the Stargazers Theater will host Out Loud, the men’s chorus of Colorado Springs. The event will feature LGBTQIA+ artists Alpha the Musical, Stoney Bertz, and DMINQ. On June 10, the National Association of Women in Construction Pikes Peak Chapter 356 will host their Sixth Annual Rosie Run 5K, where participants and supporters can join for a live DJ, food trucks, and a vendor expo.

Located in downtown Colorado Springs, Pikes Peak Pride will culminate in an annual two-day festival and parade event that draws thousands of visitors from across the country. This year, the festival will take place from Saturday, June 10, to Sunday, June 11 at Alamo Square Park. With free admission to the festival, visitors can expect a diverse and inclusive weekend full of vendor booths, food trucks, a beer garden, and high-energy entertainment ending in the Pikes Peak Pride Parade. Visit Pikes Peak Pride for a detailed calendar of events.

Franklin D. Azar & Associates joins many local Colorado businesses, including the Colorado Springs Independent, Colorado Health Foundation, and David Commercial Real Estate, to sponsor and support the LGBTQIA+ community of Colorado. Community members are welcome to meet members of the Franklin D. Azar & Associates team at the event.

Franklin D. Azar & Associates is Colorado's largest personal injury law firm. It has over three decades of experience and has fought for the rights of over 50,000 clients, recovering over $2.3 billion for them. The firm's practice areas cover all aspects of personal injury law, including car, motorcycle, truck, rideshare, and pedestrian accidents, workers' compensation, product liability, class action lawsuits, and more. For more information, please visit their website: https://www.fdazar.com/

