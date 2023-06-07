New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465904/?utm_source=GNW



Automotive Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global automotive multilayer ceramic capacitor market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and commercial vehicle markets. The global automotive multilayer ceramic capacitor market is expected to reach an estimated $11.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 19% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for MLCC among hybrid and electric vehicles to control the electrical current flows throughout its various components like sensors and inverters and increasing requirement for reducing the vehicle’s weight.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Automotive Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global automotive multilayer ceramic capacitor market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Automotive Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• X7R

• X5R

• C0G (NP0)

• Y5V

• Others



Automotive Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Passenger Cars

• Commercial Vehicles



Automotive Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Automotive Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automotive multilayer ceramic capacitor companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive multilayer ceramic capacitor companies profiled in this report include.

• Murata

• Samsung Electro

• TDK

• Kyocera (AVX)

• Taiyo Yuden

Automotive Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that X7R is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because it delivers enhanced efficiency, safety, and reliability in vehicles at a temperature range of -55 °C to +125 °C.

• Passenger car is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing production of passenger cars and growing application of these capacitors in passenger vehicles to enhance a vehicle’s power supply capacity by reducing voltage waves that can cause an engine to fail.

• North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the rising MLCC consumption along with the expanding electric vehicle demand in the region.

Features of the Automotive Multilayer Ceramic Capacitor Market

• Market Size Estimates: Automotive multilayer ceramic capacitor market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Automotive multilayer ceramic capacitor market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Automotive multilayer ceramic capacitor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the automotive multilayer ceramic capacitor market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the automotive multilayer ceramic capacitor market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

