Global Bulk Material Handling System Market is expected to be worth US$ 6.9 Billion at a CAGR of 2.5% by the forecast period 2033 end | Analysis by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bulk material handling system market size is likely to be valued at US$ 5.4 billion in 2023. The increasing application in the various end-use industries is driving market growth. The market is estimated to garner US$ 6.9 billion in 2033, recording a CAGR of 2.5% from 2023 to 2033.



With increased industrialization and infrastructure development, the demand for bulk material handling equipment increases. Industries such as mining, construction, manufacturing, and agriculture require efficient and reliable systems to handle large quantities of materials like ores, coal, aggregates, grains, and chemicals.

Get an overview of the market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Get your sample report here @

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-672

The increasing number of infrastructural projects around the world is the major factor likely to drive the growth of the bulk material handling system market. The expansion of global supply chains and the need for faster and more reliable material handling processes fuel the market's growth.

Ports, logistics hubs, and distribution centers need efficient handling systems to handle and transport goods in bulk quantities. These activities are protected to create strong demand for bulk material handling systems during the forecast period.

The growing technological advancements such as automation, robotics, artificial intelligence, and sensor technologies are being integrated into material handling equipment to improve efficiency, accuracy, and safety a play a significant role in shaping the bulk material handling market demand.

Key Takeaways:

From 2018 to 2022, the bulk material handling system market demand expanded at a CAGR of 2.1%.

Based on equipment, the stacker segment accounts for a CAGR of 6.7%.

By application, the packaging segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period.

North America to emerge as a promising bulk material handling system market, capturing a CAGR of 2.4%.

The bulk material handling system industry in the United Kingdom is predicted to reach US$ 6 billion by 2033.

Asia Pacific is to be an opportunistic printed circuit boards market, expected to capture a CAGR of 2.5% during the forecast period.

South Korea's printed circuit industry is predicted to achieve a market revenue of US$ 5.3 billion by 2033.



Grow your profit margins – Buy this report now at a discounted price @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/672

Competitive Landscape:

The global bulk material handling system market is fragmented with the presence of several large and medium-scale players. The leading players in the market are investing in strategic agreements in order to capture market share.

Prominent players in the bulk material handling system market are:

Thyssenkrupp,

Techint Group,

FL Smidth,

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co.,

Liebherr Group,

IHI Transport Machinery Co., Ltd.,

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.,

Komatsu, Sumitomo Heavy Industries Material Handling Systems Co., Ltd.,

L&H Industrial,

Schenck Process Holding GmbH,

Metso Corporation,

Satake Corporation,

Beumer Group,

Motridal S.p.A.

Some key developments of the leading companies in this market are:

Siemens is a global technology company that provides solutions in various industries, including automation and digitalization of material handling processes. They offer a comprehensive range of products and systems for bulk material handling, including conveyor systems, control systems, and automation solutions.

BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG is a German company that specializes in intralogistics, including bulk material handling solutions. They provide equipment such as belt conveyors, bucket elevators, and automated storage and retrieval systems. BEUMER Group has been focusing on developing sustainable and energy-efficient solutions for material handling.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global bulk material handling system market, providing historical data for 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics from 2023 to 2033.

To understand opportunities in the printed circuit boards market, the market is segmented based on equipment, and application across five major regions.

Key Segments Profiled:

Application:

Mining

Packaging

Construction

Manufacturing

Sea Ports & Cargo Terminals



Equipment:

Stacker

Stacker cum Reclaimer

Band Conveyor

Bucket Wheel Excavator

Stripping Shovel

Rope Shovel

Bucket Elevator

Ship Loader and Unloader

Region:

North America

Europe

Latin America

APAC (Asia Pacific)

MEA (Middle East & Africa)



Expand operations in the future - ask for a customized report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-672

Table of Content (ToC):

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

3.1. Market Dynamics

3.2. Scenario Forecast

3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

3.9. Regulatory Landscape

3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast, 2023 to 2033

4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018 to 2022

4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023 to 2033

5. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Application

5.1. Introduction / Key Findings

5.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Application, 2018 to 2022

5.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Application, 2023 to 2033

5.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Application, 2018 to 2022

5.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Application, 2023 to 2033

6. Global Market Analysis 2018 to 2022 and Forecast 2023 to 2033, By Equipment

6.1. Introduction / Key Findings

6.2. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis By Equipment, 2018 to 2022

6.3. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Million) & Volume (Units) Analysis and Forecast By Equipment, 2023 to 2033

6.4. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis By Equipment, 2018 to 2022

6.5. Absolute $ Opportunity Analysis By Equipment, 2023 to 2033

Complete TOC: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-672

Explore FMI’s Extensive Coverage in Industrial Automation Domain:

Conveyor System Market Size: The Conveyor system market will register steady growth with the overall valuation forecast to surpass US$ 13.7 Billion in 2021. The market’s worth will increase at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5% between 2021 and 2031.

Automated Material Handling Systems Market Share: The global automated material handling systems market is expected to register a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period. In 2023, the market valuation is expected to be US$ 34 billion by 2033.

Material Handling Equipment Market Review: According to Future Market Insights, the worldwide material handling equipment market is expected to be valued at US$ 27,345.2 Million in 2022.

Cutting and Bending Machine Market Forecast: The global cutting and bending machine market size reached US$ 7,751.7 Million in 2021 and it is expected to touch a valuation of US$ 8,238.3 Million in 2022.

Land Survey Equipment Market Overview: The global land survey equipment market size reached US$ 5,579.8 Million in 2021 and it is expected to touch a valuation of US$ 5,945.3 Million in 2022. Furthermore, with rising applications across various industries, the overall demand for land survey equipment is poised to rise at 7.2% CAGR between 2022 and 2032.

Southeast Asia Submersible Pumps Market Key trends: Southeast Asia's submersible pump market is expected to reach US$ 1,076.8 million in 2032 and showcase steady growth at a CAGR of 5.5% between 2022 and 2032.

Latin America Hydraulic Filtration Market Demand: Latin America's hydraulic filtration market size reached US$ 150.1 million in 2021 and it is likely to surpass a valuation of US$ 156.4 million in 2022. Furthermore, with rising adoption across various end-use sectors, the overall demand for hydraulic filtration products across Latin America is expected to rise at 4.9% CAGR between 2022 and 2032, totaling a valuation of US$ 251.9 million by 2032.

Transformer Monitoring System Market Outlook: The global transformer monitoring system market is set to be valued at US$ 2,785.2 Million in 2022. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2022 to 2032 to reach a valuation of US$ 6,539.2 Million by the end of 2032.

Distribution Components Market Sales: The global distribution components market is set to be valued at US$ 39,236.6 million in 2022. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2022 to 2032.

Mini Cranes Market Analysis: The global mini cranes market value was worth approximately US$ 379.3 Million in 2021 and is projected to exhibit growth at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2032.

About Future Market Insights (FMI):

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, Stevie Award - recipient market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10 years.

Contact Us:

Future Market Insights, Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com