Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against SentinelOne, Inc. (S)

NEW YORK, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased the securities of SentinelOne, Inc. (“SentinelOne” or the “Company”) (NYSE: S) between June 1, 2022 and June 1, 2023, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company lacked effective internal controls over accounting and financial reporting; (ii) as a result, the Company’s Annualized Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) was overstated; and (iii) consequently, the Company’s guidance was overstated.

On June 1, 2023, the Company reported that “[a]s a result of a change in methodology and correction of historical inaccuracies, . . . we made a one-time adjustment to ARR of $27.0 million or approximately 5% of total ARR.” The Company also revised its fiscal year 2024 revenue guidance downward to a range of $590 million to $600 million from a range of $631 million to $640 million. The Company further explained that “we . . . discovered historical upsell and renewal recording inaccuracies relating to ARR on certain subscription and consumption contracts, which are now corrected” and that “[w]e are applying a comparable estimated adjustment to the remaining quarters in fiscal year ‘23, which we believe is a reasonable approximation of the impact in those periods.” On this news, the price of the Company stock declined more than 35%, damaging investors.

