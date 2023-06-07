Action Video Game Market Trends and ForecastThe global action video game market is expected to reach an estimated $37.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Action Video Game Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465894/?utm_source=GNW



Action Video Game Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the action video game market looks promising with opportunities in the console, mobile, and computer markets. The global action video game market is expected to reach an estimated $37.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are on-going technological advancement in hardware and software like virtual reality and enhancement of real-time graphics along with increasing inclination of youth towards action-based video gaming system, as it ensures multiplayer functionality, attractive characters, and challenging missions.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Action Video Game Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global action video game market by product type, device, and region, as follows:



Action Video Game Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Online

• Offline



Action Video Game Market by Device [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Console

• Mobile

• Computer



Action Video Game Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Action Video Game Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies action video game companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the action video game companies profiled in this report include.



• Activision Blizzard

• Apple

• Disney

• Electronics Art

• Lucid Games

Action Video Game Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that online will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the growing interest of consumers in online-based games as it facilitates in-gaming communication and also contributes in improving the overall gaming experience.

• Mobile is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing penetration for mobile devices and tablets with larger displays, which helps in improving the overall gaming experience.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the increasing interest in online gaming competitions and growing preference among players in the area for platforms that support AAA games in the region.

Features of the Action Video Game Market

• Market Size Estimates: Action video game market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Action video game market size by various segments, such as by product type, device, and region

• Regional Analysis: Action video game market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, device, and regions for the action video game market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the action video game market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the action video game market size?

Answer: The global action video game market is expected to reach an estimated $37.8 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for action video game market?

Answer: The global action video game market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the action video game market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are on-going technological advancement in hardware and software like virtual reality and enhancement of real-time graphics along with increasing inclination of youth towards action-based video gaming system, as it ensures multiplayer functionality, attractive characters, and challenging missions.

Q4. What are the major segments for action video game market?

Answer: The future of the action video game market looks promising with opportunities in the console, mobile, and computer markets.

Q6. Who are the key action video game companies?



Answer: Some of the key action video game companies are as follows:

• Activision Blizzard

• Apple

• Disney

• Electronics Art

• Lucid Games

Q7. Which action video game segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that online will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the growing interest of consumers in online-based games as it facilitates in-gaming communication and also contributes in improving the overall gaming experience.

Q8. In action video game market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the increasing interest in online gaming competitions and growing preference among players in the area for platforms that support AAA games in the region.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the action video game market by product type (online and offline), device (console, mobile, and computer), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465894/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________