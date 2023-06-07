New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive and Transportation Supercapacitor Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465892/?utm_source=GNW



Automotive and Transportation Supercapacitor Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the automotive and transportation supercapacitor market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and commercial vehicle markets. The global automotive and transportation supercapacitor market is expected to reach an estimated $319.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 19% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand for energy-efficient products for electric and hybrid vehicles and rising penetration of autonomous driving systems in the developed regions.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Automotive and Transportation Supercapacitor Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global automotive and transportation supercapacitor market by product, system type, application, and region, as follows:



Automotive and Transportation Supercapacitor Market by Product [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Pseudocapacitors

• Electrochemical Double Layer Capacitor (EDLC)

• Hybrid Capacitor

• Others



Automotive and Transportation Supercapacitor Market by System Type [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Battery Propulsion System

• Kinetic Energy Recovery System (KERS)

• Start Stop System

• Starting Lighting and Ignition (SLI) System

• Others



Automotive and Transportation Supercapacitor Market by Application [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Passenger Car

• Commercial Vehicle



Automotive and Transportation Supercapacitor Market by Region [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Automotive and Transportation Supercapacitor Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies automotive and transportation supercapacitor companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the automotive and transportation supercapacitor companies profiled in this report include.



• Maxwell

• NEC

• TOKIN

• AVX

• ELNA

Automotive and Transportation Supercapacitor Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that pseudocapacitor will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as it helps in increasing energy density and permits the storage of energy density in the bulk of electrode materials and even at their surface.

• North America will remain the largest region due to increasing government inclination towards adoption of electric vehicles and growing investments on R&D activities for developing advanced technologies in the region.

Features of the Automotive and Transportation Supercapacitor Market

• Market Size Estimates: Automotive and transportation supercapacitor market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Automotive and transportation supercapacitor market size by various segments, such as by product, system type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Automotive and transportation supercapacitor market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product, system type, application, and regions for the automotive and transportation supercapacitor market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the automotive and transportation supercapacitor market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

