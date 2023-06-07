Trekking and Hiking Market Trends and ForecastThe global trekking and hiking market is expected to reach an estimated $182.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Trekking and Hiking Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465890/?utm_source=GNW



Trekking and Hiking Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the trekking and hiking market looks promising with opportunities in the clothes, footwear, backpack, and equipment markets. The global trekking and hiking market is expected to reach an estimated $182.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness of consumer on adopting a healthy lifestyle, growing inclination towards a fitness regime, and rising trend of outdoor activities across the globe.



Trekking and Hiking Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global trekking and hiking market by product and region, as follows:



Trekking and Hiking Market by Product [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Clothes

• Footwear

• Backpack

• Equipment

• Others



Trekking and Hiking Market by Region [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Trekking and Hiking Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies trekking and hiking companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the trekking and hiking companies profiled in this report include.



• The North Face

• Mountain Hardwear

• Black Diamond Equipment

• Marmot Mountain

• Amer Sports

Trekking and Hiking Market Insights

• Clothes are expected to remain the largest segment due to the increased demand for hiking apparel in line with a changing lifestyle and growing consumer participation in hiking activities.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the growing number of people who are looking for outdoor spaces where they may exercise and connect with nature, expanding construction of hiking trails, and significant presence of hikers in the region.

Features of the Trekking and Hiking Market

• Market Size Estimates: Trekking and hiking market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Trekking and hiking market size by various segments, such as by product and region

• Regional Analysis: Trekking and hiking market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product and regions for the trekking and hiking market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the trekking and hiking market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the trekking and hiking market size?

Answer: The global trekking and hiking market is expected to reach an estimated $182.9 million by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for trekking and hiking market?

Answer: The global trekking and hiking market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the trekking and hiking market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing awareness of consumer towards adopting healthy lifestyle, growing inclination towards fitness regime, and rising trend of outdoor activities across the globe.

Q4. What are the major segments for trekking and hiking market?

Answer: The future of the trekking and hiking market looks promising with opportunities in the clothes, footwear, backpack, and equipment markets.

Q5. Who are the key trekking and hiking companies?



Answer: Some of the key trekking and hiking companies are as follows:

Q6. In trekking and hiking market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to the growing number of people are looking for outdoor spaces where they may exercise and connect with nature, expanding construction of hiking trails, and significant presence of hikers in the region.

Q7. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the trekking and hiking market by product (clothes, footwear, backpack, equipment, and others) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?





