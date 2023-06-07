Glassware Market Trends and ForecastThe global glassware market is expected to reach an estimated $8.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Glassware Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465889/?utm_source=GNW



Glassware Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the glassware market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and personal markets. The global glassware market is expected to reach an estimated $8.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand from the food and beverage industry, growing hotel and catering service industries and rising awareness among health-conscious consumers on the adoption of glassware, as it eliminates presence of bacteria.



Glassware Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global glassware market by product type, distribution channel, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Glassware Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Wine Glasses

• Beer Glasses

• Coffee Mugs

• Tea Cups

• Everyday Glasses

• Cocktail

• Spirit

• Others



Glassware Market by Distribution Channel [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Supermarket/Hypermarket

• Convenience Store

• E-retailer

• Others



Glassware Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Commercial

• Personal



Glassware Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Glassware Companies

• Anchor Hocking

• Anhui Deli daily Glasses

• Arc Online

• Borosil

• Degrenne

Glassware Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that everyday glasses will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its multipurpose and versatile use for households.

• Commercial is expected to remain the largest segment due to the continuous growth in food & beverages and hotel & catering services industry.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the introduction of durable and affordable glassware products and growing number of restaurants and bars hub in the region.

Features of the Glassware Market

• Market Size Estimates: Glassware market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Glassware market size by various segments, such as by product type, distribution channel, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Glassware market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, distribution channel, end use industry, and regions for the glassware market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the glassware market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the glassware market size?

Answer: The global glassware market is expected to reach an estimated $8.0 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for glassware market?

Answer: The global glassware market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.8% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the glassware market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing demand from the food and beverage industry, growing hotel and catering service industries and rising awareness among health-conscious consumers towards adoption of glassware, as it eliminates presence of bacteria.

Q4. What are the major segments for glassware market?

Answer: The future of the glassware market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial and personal markets.

Q6. Which glassware segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that everyday glasses will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its multipurpose and versatile use for households.

Q7. In glassware market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the introduction of durable and affordable glassware products and growing number of restaurants and bars hub in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the glassware market by product type (wine glasses, beer glasses, coffee mugs and tea cups, everyday glasses, cocktail, spirit, and others), distribution channel (supermarket/hypermarket, convenience store, e-retailer, and others), end use (commercial and personal), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?





