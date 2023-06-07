Lay’s® Partners with Three Canadian Musicians to Launch Three Limited Edition Flavours

English French

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When it comes to the snack aisle, there’s no bigger icon than Lay’s® potato chips. As the OG brand that loves to change it up, the Lay’s® brand is officially launching Lay’s® Flavour Icons, three limited edition flavours inspired by fellow snack brands Doritos®, Smartfood®, and Miss Vickie’s®. To celebrate, the Lay’s® brand is reinventing the iconic song Take On Me by A-ha and has partnered with three Canadian musicians to record their own take on the track in a genre inspired by each limited edition flavour.



The Flavours

The Lay’s® brand is teaming up with Doritos® Nacho Cheese, Smartfood® White Cheddar and Miss Vickie’s® Spicy Dill Pickle - each iconic snacks in their own right - to create something special for Canadians this summer: Lay’s® Nacho Cheese flavoured potato chips, Lay’s® White Cheddar flavoured potato chips, and Lay’s® Spicy Dill Pickle flavoured potato chips.

“True icons are capable of endless reinvention – and it doesn’t get more iconic than Lay’s,” said Jess Spaulding, Chief Marketing Officer of PepsiCo Foods Canada. “We are excited to kick-off summer by supporting the limited edition Lay’s Flavour Icons by partnering with Canadian artists to reinvent a classic song inspired by some of the most iconic flavours Canadians love.”

Lay’s® Flavour Icons are now available at participating retailers. These limited edition flavours are only available for a short time, so grab all three flavours while supplies last!

The Musicians

Lay’s® asked three Canadian musicians - City Fidelia , Crash Adams and Lindsay Ell - to reinvent the iconic song Take On Me by A-ha, each drawing inspiration from one of the limited edition flavours. Lay’s® Nacho Cheese (Doritos®) inspired a hip hop track, Lay’s® White Cheddar (Smartfood®) inspired a pop track and Lay’s® Spicy Dill Pickle (Miss Vickie’s®) inspired a country track.

The tracks were created by the following musicians:

City Fidelia (Ottawa, ON) A bilingual Canadian rapper, community builder, and entrepreneur, representing Lay’s® x Doritos®. He created a bold hip hop take on the hit song in both English and French. Having performed at sold-out shows in North America, Asia, and Europe, he often considers himself an artist from a small city with big dreams. His work in his community has led fans and followers to unofficially dub him the “Mayor of Ottawa.”

Crash Adams (Toronto, ON) A best friend duo that creates pop songs infused with positivity, representing Lay’s® x Smartfood®. They’ve created a fresh and fun pop version of the iconic hit. They are known for hitting the streets to create viral videos that deliver a dopamine-hit with their magnetic personalities online. They have over 1.5 billion views and 4.5M followers on TikTok .

Lindsay Ell (Calgary, AB) One of country music's most celebrated female voices, representing Lay’s® x Miss Vickie’s®. She has delivered her take of the classic song with an added kick that makes it twangy and tangy. Lindsay has two number one Canadian singles, Criminal and wAnt me back, and earned a 2023 Canadian Screen Award nomination (Best Host or Presenter, Factual or Reality/Competition) for her role as Host of Canada's Got Talent.





Canadians can now listen to their takes at Lay’s.ca/FlavourIcons and @LaysCanada on YouTube and TikTok. Visit Lay’s.ca/FlavourIcons to learn more about each flavour and discover your new soundtrack of the summer!

