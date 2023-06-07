New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Disperse Dye in the Global Specialty Dye and Pigment Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465887/?utm_source=GNW



Disperse Dye in the Specialty Dye and Pigment Market Trends and Forecast

The future of disperse dye in the global specialty dye and pigment market looks promising with opportunities in the textile, leather, paint and coating, and plastic applications. The global specialty dye and pigment market in terms of disperse dye usage is expected to reach an estimated $8.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are a growing number of young people who are purchasing stylish products, and increasing use of dye in vehicles as they prevent materials from fading when exposed to UV rays.



Disperse Dye in the Specialty Dye and Pigment Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for disperse dye in the global specialty dye and pigment market by product type, fiber type, application, and region, as follows:



Disperse Dye in the Specialty Dye and Pigment Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Low Energy Dye

• Medium Energy Dye

• High Energy Dye



Disperse Dye in the Specialty Dye and Pigment Market by Fiber Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Polyester

• Nylon

• Rayon

• Cotton

• Wool

• Acrylic

• Others



Disperse Dye in the Specialty Dye and Pigment Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Textile

• Leather

• Paints and Coatings

• Plastic

• Others



Disperse Dye in the Specialty Dye and Pigment Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Disperse Dye in the Specialty Dye and Pigment Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, disperse dye companies in the global specialty dye and pigment market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the disperse dye companies in the global specialty dye and pigment market profiled in this report include-



• BASF SE

• Archroma

• Clariant

• Atul Limited

• Sudharshan Chemical Industries

Disperse Dye in the Specialty Dye and Pigment Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that polyester will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as it ensures great resistance to scratching and high resistance to oxidizing.

• Textile is expected to remain the largest segment due to extensive usage of dye in the production of mattresses, clothing, and rugs.

• Asia Pacific will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to continuous growing population, rising disposable income, and significant demand of garment industry in the region.

Features of Disperse Dye in the Specialty Dye and Pigment Market

• Market Size Estimates: Disperse dye in the specialty dye and pigment market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Disperse dye in the specialty dye and pigment market size by various segments, such as by product type, fiber type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Disperse dye in the specialty dye and pigment market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different types, installation locations, applications, and regions for disperse dye in the global specialty dye and pigment market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for disperse dye in the global specialty dye and pigment market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the global specialty dye and pigment market size in terms of disperse dye usage?

Answer: The global specialty dye and pigment market in terms of disperse dye usage is expected to reach an estimated $8.0 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for disperse dye in the global specialty dye and pigment market?

Answer: The global specialty dye and pigment market in terms of disperse dye usage is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of disperse dye in the global specialty dye and pigment market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing number of young people who are purchasing stylish products, and increasing use of dye in vehicles as they prevent materials from fading when exposed to UV rays.

Q4. What are the major segments for disperse dye in the global specialty dye and pigment market?

Answer: The future of disperse dye in the global specialty dye and pigment market looks promising with opportunities in the textile, leather, paint and coating, and plastic applications.

Q5. Who are the key disperse dye companies in the global specialty dye and pigment market?



Answer: Some of the key disperse dye companies in the global specialty dye and pigment market are as follows:

Q6. Which will be the largest segment in the global specialty dye and pigment market in terms of disperse dye usage in the future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that polyester will remain the largest segment over the forecast period as it ensures great resistance to scratching and high resistance to oxidizing.

Q7. In disperse dye in the global specialty dye and pigment market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to continuous growing population, rising disposable income, and significant demand of garment industry in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for disperse dye in the global specialty dye and pigment market by product type (low energy dye, medium energy dye, and high energy dye), fiber type (polyester, nylon, rayon, cotton, wool, acrylic, and others), application (textile, leather, paint and coatings, plastic, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?





