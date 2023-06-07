New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Constant Current in the Global LED Driver Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465886/?utm_source=GNW



Constant Current in the LED Driver Market Trends and Forecast

The future of constant current in the global LED driver market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial lighting, residential lighting, architecture, airport and dockyard, healthcare, office, horticulture, and retail applications. The global LED driver market in terms of constant current usage is expected to reach an estimated $8.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing need for constant current to optimise light output without overloading LEDs and deliver consistent lighting, growing demand for energy-efficient lighting system, and on-going technological advancements in internet of things and lighting integration.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Constant Current in the LED Driver Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for constant current in the global LED driver market by luminaire type, power, driver type, AC input voltage, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Constant Current in the LED Driver Market by Luminaire Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Decorative Lamps

• Reflectors

• Type A Lamp

• Integral LED Modules

• Others



Constant Current in the LED Driver Market by Power [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• 0-10W

• 10-60W

• 60-100W

• >100W



Constant Current in the LED Driver Market by Driver Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• External

• Internal



Constant Current in the LED Driver Market by AC Input Voltage [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Less Than 120 V

• 120-299V

• 300 and Above



Constant Current in the LED Driver Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Commercial Lighting

• Residential Lighting

• Architecture

• Airports and Dockyard

• Healthcare

• Office

• Horticulture

• Retail

• Others



Constant Current in the LED Driver Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Constant Current in the LED Driver Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, constant current companies in the global LED driver market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the constant current companies in the global LED driver market profiled in this report include-



• Wolfspeed

• General Electric

• Macroblock

• Koninklijke Philips

• Lutron Electronics

Constant Current in the LED Driver Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that decorative lamps are expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing usage of these lamps in office buildings, restaurants, and casinos as well as for indoor lighting in homes owing to its premium appearance and energy-efficient features.

• Commercial lighting is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to growing demand for LED lights in commercial buildings, offices, stores, and schools.

• Asia Pacific will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and high production and consumption for LED lighting in China.

Features of the Constant Current in the LED Driver Market

• Market Size Estimates: Constant current in the LED driver market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Constant current in the LED driver market size by various segments, such as by luminaire type, power, driver type, AC input voltage, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Constant current in the LED driver market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different types, installation locations, applications, and regions for constant current in the global LED driver market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for constant current in the global LED driver market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the global LED driver market size in terms of constant current usage?

Answer: The global LED driver market in terms of constant current usage is expected to reach an estimated $8.7 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for constant current in the global LED driver market?

Answer: The global LED driver market in terms of constant current usage is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16.1% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of constant current in the global LED driver market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing need for constant current to optimize light output without overloading LEDs and deliver consistent lighting, growing demand for energy-efficient lighting system, and on-going technological advancements in internet of things and lighting integration.

Q4. What are the major segments for constant current in the global LED driver market?

Answer: The future of constant current in the global LED driver market looks promising with opportunities in the commercial lighting, residential lighting, architecture, airport and dockyard, healthcare, office, horticulture, and retail applications.

Q5. Who are the key constant current companies in the global LED driver market?



Answer: Some of the key constant current companies in the global LED driver market are as follows:

• Wolfspeed

• General Electric

• Macroblock

• Koninklijke Philips

• Lutron Electronics

Q6. Which will be the largest segment in the global LED driver market in terms of constant current usage in the future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that decorative lamps is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the growing usage of these lamps in office buildings, restaurants, and casinos as well as for indoor lighting in homes owing to its premium appearance and energy-efficient features.

Q7. In constant current in the global LED driver market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: Asia Pacific will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to rapid urbanization and high production and consumption for LED lighting in China.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for constant current in the global LED driver market by luminaire type (decorative lamps, reflectors, type A lamp, integral LED modules, and others), power (0-10W, 10-60W, 60-100W, and >100W), driver type (external and internal), AC input voltage (less than 120 V, 120-299V, and 300 and above), end use industry (commercial lighting, residential lighting, architecture, airports and dockyard, healthcare, office, horticulture, retail, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?



