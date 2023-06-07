KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC
AGM STATEMENT
LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45
At an Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC, duly convened and held virtually at noon on 7 June 2023 at the registered office of the Company at 1 Benjamin Street, London, EC1M 5QL, the following resolutions as set out in the notice of the AGM were passed by way of a poll, and the table below shows the result of the votes cast on each resolution:
|Votes For (or at the Chairman’s discretion)
|Against
|No
|Description
|% Votes Cast
|1
|To receive and adopt the Company’s accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022
|99.95%
|0.05%
|2
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration policy
|94.64%
|5.36%
|3
|To approve the Directors’ remuneration report for the year ended 31 December 2022
|94.23%
|5.77%
|4
|Re-elect Fiona Wollocombe as a Director of the Company
|97.67%
|2.33%
|5
|Re-elect Thomas Chambers as a Director of the Company
|98.57%
|1.43%
|6
|Re-elect Swarupa Pathakji as a Director of the Company
|98.28%
|1.72%
|7
|To re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor of the Company
|98.31%
|1.69%
|8
|To authorise the Directors to agree the Auditor’s remuneration
|98.62%
|1.38%
|9
|To approve the authority to allot shares
|98.10%
|1.90%
|10
|To approve the authority for the disapplication of pre-emption rights
|94.71%
|5.29%
|11
|To approve the authority to purchase own shares
|93.87%
|6.13%
Resolution numbers 1 to 9 were passed as Ordinary resolutions, and resolution numbers 10 and 11 were passed as Special resolutions.
A recording of the AGM, including a presentation by the Manager, will be available on the Albion Capital website at www.albion.capital/funds/KAY.
7 June 2023
