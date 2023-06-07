New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry in the Global Electronic Chemical Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465885/?utm_source=GNW



Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry in the Electronic Chemical Market Trends and Forecast

The future of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry in the global electronic chemical market looks promising with opportunities in the silicon wafer, optical substrate, and disk-drive component applications. The global electronic chemical market in terms of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry usage is expected to reach an estimated $2.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing need for CMP in the production of semiconductor chips and wafers, augmenting demand for various advanced electronic gadgets, and growing penetration of integrated circuits (ICs) in automotive, IoT, and 5G.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry in the Electronic Chemical Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry in the global electronic chemical market by product, application, and region, as follows:



Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry in the Electronic Chemical Market by Product [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Aluminum Oxide

• Cerium Oxide

• Silica

• Others



Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry in the Electronic Chemical Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Silicon Wafers

• Optical Substrates

• Disk-Drive Components

• Others



Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry in the Electronic Chemical Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry in the Electronic Chemical Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry companies in the global electronic chemical market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry companies in the global electronic chemical market profiled in this report include-



• Cabot

• Hitachi

• Samsung Electronics

• Fujifilm Holdings

• The Dow Chemical

Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry in the Electronic Chemical Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that aluminum oxide is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing application in integrated circuits is because of its excellent electrical conductivity and efficiency.

• Silicon wafer is expected to remain the largest segment due to widespread use of CMP to eliminate surface imperfections from silicon wafers.

• North America is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing CMP demand in microelectronic manufacturing industries and growing manufacturing of electronic devices and chips for numerous end use industries such as IT, telecom, and automotive.

Features of Chemical Mechanical Planarization (CMP) Slurry in the Electronic Chemical Market

• Market Size Estimates: Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry in the electronic chemical market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry in the electronic chemical market size by various segments, such as by product, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry in the electronic chemical market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different types, installation locations, applications, and regions for chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry in the global electronic chemical market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry in the global electronic chemical market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the global electronic chemical market size in terms of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry usage?

Answer: The global electronic chemical market in terms of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry usage is expected to reach an estimated $2.2 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry in the global electronic chemical market?

Answer: The global electronic chemical market in terms of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry usage is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry in the global electronic chemical market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing need for CMP in the production of semiconductor chips and wafers, augmenting demand for various advanced electronic gadgets, and growing penetration of integrated circuits (ICs) in automotive, IoT, and 5G.

Q4. What are the major segments for chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry in the global electronic chemical market?

Answer: The future of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry in the global electronic chemical market looks promising with opportunities in the silicon wafer, optical substrate, and disk-drive component applications.

Q5. Who are the key chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry companies in the global electronic chemical market?



Answer: Some of the key chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry companies in the global electronic chemical market are as follows:

• Cabot

• Hitachi

• Samsung Electronics

• Fujifilm Holdings

• The Dow Chemical

Q6. Which will be the largest segment in the global electronic chemical market in terms of chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry usage in the future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that aluminum oxide is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing application in integrated circuits is because of its excellent electrical conductivity and efficiency.

Q7. In chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry in the global electronic chemical market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America is expected to witness highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing CMP demand in microelectronic manufacturing industries and growing manufacturing of electronic devices and chips for numerous end use industries such as IT, telecom, and automotive.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for chemical mechanical planarization (CMP) slurry in the global electronic chemical market by product (aluminum oxide, cerium oxide, silica, and others), application (silicon wafers, optical substrates, disk-drive components, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity did occur in the last five years and how did they impact the industry?





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465885/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________