Anode Binder Market Trends and ForecastThe global anode binder market is expected to reach an estimated $1.87 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Anode Binder Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465884/?utm_source=GNW



Anode Binder Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the anode binder market looks promising with opportunities in the silicon-based anode and graphite-based anode applications. The global anode binder market is expected to reach an estimated $1.87 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for lithium-ion battery based electric vehicles and expanding usage of anode binders as a solvent replacement in the manufacturing of batteries.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Anode Binder Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global anode binder market by product type, application, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Anode Binder Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Water

• Solvent



Anode Binder Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Silicon-Based Anodes

• Graphite-Based Anodes



Anode Binder Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Li-Ion Batteries

• NI-MH Batteries

• Others



Anode Binder Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Anode Binder Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, anode binder companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the anode binder companies profiled in this report include-



• Ashland

• BASF SE

• Daxin Materials Corp

• Solvay

• APV Engineered Coatings

Anode Binder Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that water is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the significant application of water based binder in lithium ion batteries because they ensure excellent ionic conductivity and improved cell performance. Also, water based binders are cost effective and environmentally friendly.

• Silicon-based anode is expected to remain the larger application segment due to the increasing use of these anodes in li-ion batteries used in electric vehicle batteries owing to its high volumetric and gravimetric capacity.

• North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to significant growth in the automotive, energy storage, and consumer electronics industries, supportive investments by governments for research and development of these binders, and presence of key manufacturers in the region.

Features of the Anode Binder Market

• Market Size Estimates: Anode binder market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Anode binder market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Anode binder market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, applications, end use industries, and regions for the anode binder market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the anode binder market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the anode binder market size?

Answer: The global anode binder market is expected to reach an estimated $1.87 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for anode binder market?

Answer: The global anode binder market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the anode binder market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for lithium-ion battery based electric vehicles and expanding usage of anode binders as a solvent replacement in the manufacture of batteries.

Q4. What are the major segments for anode binder market?

Answer: The future of the anode binder market looks promising with opportunities in the silicon-based anode and graphite-based anode applications.

Q5. Who are the key anode binder companies?



Answer: Some of the key anode binder companies are as follows:

• Ashland

• BASF SE

• Daxin Materials Corp

• Solvay

• APV Engineered Coatings

Q6. Which anode binder segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that water is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the significant application of water based binders in lithium-ion batteries because they ensure excellent ionic conductivity and improved cell performance. Also, water based binders are cost effective and environmentally friendly.

Q7. In anode binder market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to significant growth in the automotive, energy storage, and consumer electronics industries, supportive investments by governments for the research and development of these binders, and presence of key manufacturers in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.



This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global anode binder market by product type (water and solvent), application (silicon-based anodes and graphite-based anodes), end use industry (Li-ion batteries, NI-MH batteries, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465884/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________