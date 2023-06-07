Fire Resistant Material Market Trends and ForecastThe global fire resistant material market is expected to reach an estimated $5.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Fire Resistant Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465881/?utm_source=GNW



Fire Resistant Material Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the fire resistant material market looks promising with opportunities in residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The global fire resistant material market is expected to reach an estimated $5.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing use of these materials in various construction activities, supporting regulations and construction standards for the use of fire resistant materials, and significant application of fire repellent materials in the casting process of these electronic components to prevent small fires from turning into larger fires.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Fire Resistant Material Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global fire resistant material market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Fire Resistant Material Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Sealants

• Mortar

• Spray

• Sheets/Boards

• Putty

• Others



Fire Resistant Material Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial



Fire Resistant Material Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Fire Resistant Material Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, fire resistant material companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the fire resistant material companies profiled in this report include-



• AkzoNobel

• 3M

• Sika AG

• BASF SE

• Hilti

Fire Resistant Material Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that sealants will remain the largest product type segment over the forecast period due to its expanding use as a fire protection measure in wall joints and steel constructions.

• Commercial is expected to remain the largest application segment due to the increasing usage of fire retardant materials in commercial structures to protect compartmentation and restrict the spread of a fire from one area to another.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the continuous growth in industrial and constructional activities, rising population, and supportive government spending for this market in the region.

Features of the Fire Resistant Material Market

• Market Size Estimates: Fire resistant material market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Fire resistant material market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Fire resistant material market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, applications, and regions for the fire resistant material market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the fire resistant material market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the fire resistant material market size?

Answer: The global fire resistant material market is expected to reach an estimated $5.2 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for fire resistant material market?

Answer: The global fire resistant material market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the fire resistant material market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing use of fire resistant materials in various construction activities, supporting regulations and construction standards for the use of fire resistant materials, and significant application of fire repellent materials in the casting process of these electronic components to prevent small fires from turning into larger fires.

Q4. What are the major segments for fire resistant material market?

Answer: The future of the fire resistant material market looks promising with opportunities in the residential, commercial, and industrial applications.

Q5. Who are the key fire resistant material companies?



Answer: Some of the key fire resistant material companies are as follows:

• AkzoNobel

• 3M

• Sika AG

• BASF SE

• Hilti

Q6. Which fire resistant material segment will be the largest in future?

Answer: The analyst forecasts that sealants will remain the largest product type segment over the forecast period due to their expanding use as a fire protection measure in wall joints and steel constructions.

Q7. In fire resistant material market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the continuous growth in industrial and constructional activities, rising population, and supportive government spending for this market in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global fire resistant material market by product type (sealants, mortar, spray, sheets/boards, putty, and others), application (residential, commercial, and industrial), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?





