Atos - Combined General Meeting of June 28, 2023 - Access to information

English French





Combined General Meeting of June 28, 2023: Access to information

Paris, France, on June 7, 2023 –The shareholders of Atos SE are invited to participate in the Combined General Meeting of the Company which will be held on June 28, 2023 at

2:00 p.m. (Paris time) at the Company registered office, in the auditorium, River Ouest - 80 quai Voltaire, 95870 Bezons.

It is reminded that the General Meeting will also be broadcasted live on the above-mentioned website and the video recording will then be available for replay in the same section.

The convening notice, including the agenda, the draft resolutions and the conditions to participate in this General Meeting, was published in the BALO (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires) n°62 of May 24, 2023. Shareholders are also invited to refer to the Addendum to the convening brochure published on the website.

The convening notice will be published in the BALO dated June 12, 2023.

The documents provided for by Article R. 225-83 of the French Commercial Code will be made available to the shareholders as from the date of the convening notice for the meeting in accordance with applicable regulations:

shareholders holding registered shares (actions au nominatif) may, up to and including the fifth day prior to the meeting, request that the Company sends these documents to them. For shareholders holding bearer shares, the exercize of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of registration in the accounts of the bearer shares maintained by the authorized intermediary;

shareholders may consult these documents at the Company’s registered office during the 15 days period preceding the meeting.

The documents referred to in Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted and downloaded on the Company’s website, in the part dedicated to the General Meetings in the investors’ section: https://atos.net/en/investors/annual-general-meeting .

****

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 110,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 69 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atos is to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services

support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contacts:

Investor Relations: Thomas Guillois – thomas.guillois@atos.net - +33 6 21 34 36 62

Media: Anette Rey – anette.rey@atos.net - +33 69 79 84 88





Attachment