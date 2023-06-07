New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465877/?utm_source=GNW



Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market looks promising with opportunities in the big pharmaceutical, small & medium-sized pharmaceutical, and generic pharmaceutical markets. The global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is expected to reach an estimated $222.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for generic and specialty medicines, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D activities, and rising trend for CMOs (contract manufacturing organization) for "one-stop-shop" benefit.



Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market by services, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market by Services [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Manufacturing

o API



o FDF (Parenteral, Injectable, Tablet, Capsule, and Oral Liquid)

• Drug Development

• Biologics Manufacturing



Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Big Pharmaceutical

• Small & Medium-Sized Pharmaceutical

• Generic Pharmaceutical

• Others



Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies pharmaceutical contract manufacturing companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing companies profiled in this report include.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Catalent

• Lonza

• Almac Group

• Recipharm

• Patheon

• Grifols International

• Dalton Pharma Services

• AbbVie

Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that biologics manufacturing will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing need for producing vaccines and biosimilars.

• Within this market, big pharmaceutical segment is expected to remain the largest segment due to growing trend among large pharmacies to contract out pharmaceutical production in order to minimize the pricing pressure and pipeline issues in their operations along with increasing demand for optimization of execution costs as bestselling medication patents expires.

• APAC is expected to remain the largest region due to increasing demand from geriatric population, growing outsourcing activities and expansion of manufacturing capabilities of the local key players in the region.

Features of the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market

• Market Size Estimates: Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market size by various segments, such as by services, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by services, end use industry, and regions for the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market size?

Answer: The global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is expected to reach an estimated $222.0 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market?

Answer: The global pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for generic and specialty medicines, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D activities, and rising trend for CMOs (contract manufacturing organization) for "one-stop-shop" benefit.

Q4. What are the major segments for pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market?

Answer: The future of the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market looks promising with opportunities in the big pharmaceutical, small & medium-sized pharmaceutical, and generic pharmaceutical markets.

Q5. Who are the key pharmaceutical contract manufacturing companies?



Answer: Some of the key pharmaceutical contract manufacturing companies are as follows:

Q6. Which pharmaceutical contract manufacturing segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that biologics manufacturing will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing need for producing vaccines and biosimilars.

Q7. In pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC is expected to remain the largest region due to increasing demand from geriatric population, growing outsourcing activities and expansion of manufacturing capabilities of the local key players in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the pharmaceutical contract manufacturing market by services (manufacturing [API, FDF (parenteral, injectable, tablet, capsule, and oral liquid)], drug development, and biologics manufacturing), end use industry (big pharmaceutical, small & medium-sized pharmaceutical, and generic pharmaceutical), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

