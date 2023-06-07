Exosome Research Market Trends and ForecastThe global exosome research market is expected to reach an estimated $1.16 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 33.6% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Exosome Research Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465876/?utm_source=GNW



Exosome Research Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global exosome research market looks promising with opportunities in the academic & research institute, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and hospital & clinical testing laboratory markets. The global exosome research market is expected to reach an estimated $1.16 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 33.6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing number of cancer patients, growing need for cell-free therapies to treat variety of diseases, and rising funds for life sciences research.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Exosome Research Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global exosome research market by product & service, indication, application, end use, and region, as follows:



Exosome Research Market by Product & Service [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Kits & Reagents

• Instruments

• Services



Exosome Research Market by Indication [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Cancer

• Neurodegenerative Diseases

• Cardiovascular Diseases

• Infectious Diseases

• Others



Exosome Research Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Biomarkers

• Vaccine Development

• Tissue Regeneration

• Others



Exosome Research Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Academic & Research Institutes

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Hospital & Clinical Testing Laboratories



Exosome Research Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Exosome Research Companies



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies exosome research companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the exosome research companies profiled in this report include.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific

• Bio-Techne Corporation

• QIAGEN

• System Biosciences

• Miltenyi Biotec

• NanoSomiX

• NorgenBiotek Corp.

• AMS Biotechnology

• Lonza

Exosome Research Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that kits & reagents will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because it helps in eliminating the tedious process of isolation of extracellular vesicles.

• Within this market, academic & research institutes are expected to remain the largest segment due to their capability of disease diagnosis and emerging role as an intercellular messengers, has resulted in an increase in demand for exosome study in recent years.

• North America is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period due to favorable government support in the form of funding for bio sciences research and presence of advanced infrastructure for diagnostic and lab research in the region.

Features of the Exosome Research Market

• Market Size Estimates: Exosome research market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Exosome research market size by various segments, such as by product & service, indication, application, end use, and region

• Regional Analysis: Exosome research market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product & service, indication, application, end use, and regions for the exosome research market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the exosome research market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



