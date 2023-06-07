MEDIA ADVISORY: Operation Come Home to launch new housing initiative supported by Ontario Trillium Foundation grant

WHAT -

Operation Come Home will make a special announcement regarding a new housing initiative at our signature event, the Poor Chefs 2023 competition.



Poor Chefs is a culinary event held annually in support of Operation Come Home. Each year, chef teams compete to produce outstanding hors d’oeuvres and other dishes using a list of ingredients from the food bank. Past participants included chefs from Union 613, Soif bar à vin, and Salt dining and lounge.



This year’s event will feature a special announcement from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, which has supported Operation Come Home’s effort to build a new social enterprise helping provide housing to youth experiencing homelessness.