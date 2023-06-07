MEDIA ADVISORY: Operation Come Home to launch new housing initiative supported by Ontario Trillium Foundation grant

OTTAWA, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT -          Operation Come Home will make a special announcement regarding a new housing initiative at our signature event, the Poor Chefs 2023 competition.

Poor Chefs is a culinary event held annually in support of Operation Come Home. Each year, chef teams compete to produce outstanding hors d’oeuvres and other dishes using a list of ingredients from the food bank. Past participants included chefs from Union 613, Soif bar à vin, and Salt dining and lounge.

This year’s event will feature a special announcement from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, which has supported Operation Come Home’s effort to build a new social enterprise helping provide housing to youth experiencing homelessness.
   
WHO - Community Leaders
Ontario Trillium Foundation, Grant Review Team volunteer
John Heckbert, Executive Director, Operation Come Home
   
WHEN - June 20, 2023
5:00pm   
   
WHERE - Poor Chefs 2023
7 Bayview Station Road
Ottawa, ON
   

PHOTO & INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES AVAILABLE

For more information:

John Heckbert
Executive Director, Operation Come Home
Cell: 343.996.5874
Email: jheckbert@operationcomehome.ca


