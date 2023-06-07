New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Device Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465873/?utm_source=GNW



Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Device Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global subcutaneous drug delivery device market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy channels. The global subcutaneous drug delivery device market is expected to reach an estimated $44.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing number of cases for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and expanding use of these delivery systems for various biomedical drug advances and immunisation campaign.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Device Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global subcutaneous drug delivery device market by product, distribution channel, and region, as follows:



Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Device Market by Product [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Prefilled Syringes

• Pen Injectors

• Auto-Injectors

• Wearable Injectors

• Needle-Free Injectors



Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Device Market by Distribution Channel [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Hospital Pharmacies

• Retail Pharmacies

• Online Pharmacies



Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Device Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Device Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies subcutaneous drug delivery device companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the subcutaneous drug delivery device companies profiled in this report include.

• Gerresheimer

• Medtronic

• Ypsomed

• Elcam Medical Group

• Novo Nordisk

Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Device Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that pen injector will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its expanding usage because of its easy-to-use features, easily availability, cost effectiveness, and high societal acceptance.

• Retail pharmacy is expected to remain the largest segment due to patients’ growing preference for physical pharmacies owing to quick availability of medication and expanding number of retail pharmacies.

• North America will remain the largest region due to presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, introduction of needle-free subcutaneous drug delivery device, and growing number of chronic disease cases in the region.

Features of the Subcutaneous Drug Delivery Device Market

• Market Size Estimates: Subcutaneous drug delivery device market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Subcutaneous drug delivery device market size by various segments, such as by product, distribution channel, and region

• Regional Analysis: Subcutaneous drug delivery device market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product, distribution channel, and regions for the subcutaneous drug delivery device market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the subcutaneous drug delivery device market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the subcutaneous drug delivery device market size?

Answer: The global subcutaneous drug delivery device market is expected to reach an estimated $44.0 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for subcutaneous drug delivery device market?

Answer: The global subcutaneous drug delivery device market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the subcutaneous drug delivery device market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing number of cases for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases (CVD) and expanding use of these delivery systems for various biomedical drug advances and immunisation campaign.

Q4. What are the major segments for subcutaneous drug delivery device market?

Answer: The future of the subcutaneous drug delivery device market looks promising with opportunities in the hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy channels.

Q6. Who are the key subcutaneous drug delivery device companies?



Answer: Some of the key subcutaneous drug delivery device companies are as follows:

Q7. Which subcutaneous drug delivery device segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that pen injector will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to its expanding usage because of its easy-to-use features, easily availability, cost-effectiveness, and high societal acceptance.

Q8. In subcutaneous drug delivery device market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, introduction of needle-free subcutaneous drug delivery device, and growing number of chronic disease cases in the region.

Q9. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the subcutaneous drug delivery device market by product (prefilled syringes, pen injectors, auto-injectors, wearable injectors, and needle-free injectors), distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?





