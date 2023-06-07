Recycled Asphalt Market Trends and ForecastThe global recycled asphalt market is expected to reach an estimated $9.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Recycled Asphalt Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465872/?utm_source=GNW



Recycled Asphalt Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global recycled asphalt market looks promising with opportunities in the patch material, hot-mix asphalt, temporary driveway & road, road aggregate for unpaved roadway, interlocking brick, new asphalt shingle, and energy recovery applications. The global recycled asphalt market is expected to reach an estimated $9.7 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing use of recycled asphalt for reconstructing and resurfacing activities, increasing demand for these asphalts as an affordable and long-lasting alternative of concrete, and rising environmental concerns towards global warming.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Recycled Asphalt Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global recycled asphalt market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Recycled Asphalt Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Hot Recycling

• Cold Recycling



Recycled Asphalt Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Patch Material

• Hot-mix Asphalt

• Temporary Driveways & Roads

• Road Aggregate for Unpaved Roadways

• Interlocking Bricks

• New Asphalt Shingles

• Energy Recovery



Recycled Asphalt Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Recycled Asphalt Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies recycled asphalt companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the recycled asphalt companies profiled in this report include.

• Bodean

• CertainTeed

• Cherry Companies

• Downer Group

• GAF Materials

Recycled Asphalt Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that hot recycling is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period due to the rising demand for these asphalts because of its ease of handling and processing.

• Patch material is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period because it is affordable, ensures efficiency in all weather conditions, and reduces the chance of potholes and road damages.

• APAC is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to the favourable economic investment in the construction and renovation of infrastructure in the region.

Features of the Recycled Asphalt Market

• Market Size Estimates: Recycled asphalt market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Recycled asphalt market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Recycled asphalt market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, and regions for the recycled asphalt market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the recycled asphalt market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Answer: Some of the key recycled asphalt companies are as follows:

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the recycled asphalt market by product type (hot recycling and cold recycling), application (patch material, hot-mix asphalt, temporary driveways & roads, road aggregate for unpaved roadways, interlocking bricks, new asphalt shingles, and energy recovery), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?





