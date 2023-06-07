CORRECTION - Emerging Markets Report: AI – All Your Questions Answered

An Emerging Markets News Commentary



As Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology swiftly grows, people around the world are coming to terms with how it can change humanity. AI is a wondrous phenomenon that has the potential to enrich our lives with seemingly limitless capabilities but is also a complex system that can trigger apprehensions amid humans’ curiosity.

In fact, a survey recently revealed that over half of Americans have concerns about the negative effects of AI technology on civilization. If you fall into this percentage of people that struggle to grasp the concept and possibilities of AI, listen up.

ORLANDO, Fla., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (VERS:NE) (OTCQX:VRSSF), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation Artificial Intelligence, just announced its collaboration with Dentons US and the Spatial Web Foundation to provide an in-depth analysis of the legal and key legislative trends from across the world on the state of AI regulation and recommendations for a path forward for government regulation of AI.

According to the company, the report, titled “THE ROAD TO AUTONOMY: A Path To Global AI Governance,” aims to create a “fresh approach” for legal practitioners, government regulators and lawmakers in order to keep pace with rapid technological advancements and to guide their adaptation.

If you have found yourself reading news about AI and wondering any of the following:

How can governments regulate AI systems that are on a path to regulating themselves?

How can humans stay in the loop to ensure AI alignment with human values, principles, and laws, while guaranteeing fair and equitable services for all individuals and communities?

Or, how do we encode and enforce AI laws directly in AI systems themselves?



VERSES’ collaborative report addresses all of these fundamental questions and more. Because let’s face it, technology created to replicate human understanding can be a little intimidating, especially with news headlines claiming AI is on track to take over the world and become the dominant form of intelligence on Earth.

VERSES CEO, Gabriel René, addressed concerns about the speed at which AI is growing and the reasoning behind creating the report, stating, “AI is advancing at an unprecedented pace, raising concerns about the direction of its future trajectory. As AI evolves towards autonomous systems, the need for regulation becomes critical. We must address the challenge of regulating self-regulating AI to ensure alignment with human values and prevent potential risks. By implementing global technical standards and establishing an international AI regulatory framework, we can harness the immense benefits of AI while safeguarding against its potential perils."

The reality of AI, and specifically VERSES’ technology, is it is designed to elevate human potential and enhance our lives while building a smarter world. VERSES is making this happen through innovation and technologies inspired by nature.

The full report will be available later in June. In the meantime, make sure you check out the Executive Summary of “THE ROAD TO AUTONOMY: A Path To Global AI Governance” by VERSES AI, Dentons and the Spatial Web Foundation.

For more on VERSES AI Inc., visit: https://www.verses.ai/

About VERSES AI Inc.:

VERSES is a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation Artificial Intelligence. Modeled after natural systems and the design principles of the human brain and the human experience, VERSES flagship offering, GIA™, is an Intelligent Assistant for everyone powered by KOSM™, a network operating system enabling distributed intelligence. Built on open standards, KOSM transforms disparate data into knowledge models that foster trustworthy collaboration between humans, machines, and AI, across digital and physical domains. Imagine a smarter world that elevates human potential through innovations inspired by nature. Learn more at VERSES, LinkedIn, and Twitter.

