Drone Services Market Trends and ForecastThe global drone services market is expected to reach an estimated $59.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 29.9% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Drone Services Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465867/?utm_source=GNW



Drone Services Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global drone services market looks promising with opportunities in the construction & infrastructure, agriculture, utility, oil & gas, mining, defense & law enforcement, media & entertainment, scientific research, insurance, aviation, marine, healthcare & social assistance, and transport, logistic & warehousing end use industries. The global drone services market is expected to reach an estimated $59.0 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 29.9% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of drone in various applications, such as construction, agriculture military and defense, logistics, and warehousing, and transport industries as it delivers high-quality services with real-time data.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Drone Services Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global drone services market by product type, application, end use industry, solution, and region, as follows:



Drone Services Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Platform Service

• Maintenance Repair Overhaul (MRO)

• Simulation & Training



Drone Services Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Inspection & Monitoring

• Mapping & Surveying

• Spraying & Seeding

• Filming & Photography

• Transport & Delivery

• Security, Search & Rescue



Drone Services Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Construction & Infrastructure

• Agriculture

• Utilities

• Oil & Gas

• Mining

• Defense & Law Enforcement

• Media & Entertainment

• Scientific Research

• Insurance

• Aviation

• Marine

• Healthcare & Social Assistance

• Transport, Logistics & Warehousing



Drone Services Market by Solution [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• End-to-End

• Point



Drone Services Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Drone Services Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies drone services companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the drone services companies profiled in this report include.

• Cyberhawk

• DroneDeploy

• Terra Drone Corporation

• PrecisionHawk

• Aerodyne Group

Drone Services Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that platform service will witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing adoption in data collection in various commercial domains.

• Agriculture will witness the highest growth due to increasing usage of drone to boost productivity and enhance farming methods.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the increasing acceptance of high-end drone technologies and growing trend of aerial photography in the real estate and construction industries in the region.

Features of the Drone Services Market

• Market Size Estimates: Drone services market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Drone services market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, end use industry, solution, and region

• Regional Analysis: Drone services market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, application, end use industry, solution, and regions for the drone services market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the drone services market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the drone services market size?

Answer: The global drone services market is expected to reach an estimated $59.0 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for drone services market?

Answer: The global drone services market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 29.9% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the drone services market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing adoption of drone in various applications, such as construction, agriculture military and defense, logistics, and warehousing, and transport industries as it delivers high-quality services with real-time data.

Q4. What are the major segments for drone services market?

Answer: The future of the drone services market looks promising with opportunities in the construction & infrastructure, agriculture, utility, oil & gas, mining, defense & law enforcement, media & entertainment, scientific research, insurance, aviation, marine, healthcare & social assistance, and transport, logistic & warehousing end use industries.

Q5. Who are the key drone services companies?



Answer: Some of the key drone services companies are as follows:

• Cyberhawk

• DroneDeploy

• Terra Drone Corporation

• PrecisionHawk

• Aerodyne Group

Q6. Which drone services segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecast that platform service will witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing adoption in data collection in various commercial domains.

Q7. In drone services market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to the increasing acceptance of high-end drone technologies and growing trend of aerial photography in the real estate and construction industries in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the drone services market by product type (platform service, maintenance repair overhaul (MRO), and simulation & training), application (inspection & monitoring, mapping & surveying, spraying & seeding, filming & photography, transport & delivery, and security, search & rescue), end use industry (construction & infrastructure, agriculture, utilities, oil & gas, mining, defense & law enforcement, media & entertainment, scientific research, insurance, aviation, marine, healthcare & social assistance, and transport, logistics & warehousing), solution (end-to-end and point), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465867/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________