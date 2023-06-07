The American Journal of Managed Care® is seeking manuscript submissions for the 13th Annual Health Information Technology Special Issue

CRANBURY, N.J., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC®), the leading multimedia peer-reviewed journal dedicated to issues in managed care, today announced that it is seeking manuscript submissions for its 13th Annual Health Information Technology (IT) Special Issue, with a deadline of July 31. This issue will be shaped by a guest editor, Sunny C. Lin, Ph.D., of Washington University in St. Louis, and will be published in January 2024.



“We are excited to be publishing our 13th annual health IT–focused issue and are honored to have Dr. Lin as our guest editor,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., president and CEO of MJH Life Sciences®, parent company of AJMC. “Lin is a recognized expert in health care management and information technology, and we are confident that under her guidance, this special issue will be a valuable resource for health care professionals and researchers alike.”

The 13th Annual Health IT Special Issue will feature scholarly articles and perspectives from policy makers, payers, providers, pharmaceutical companies, health IT vendors and health services researchers.

The issue will focus on a range of topics related to health IT, including but not limited to:

Patterns of telemedicine use and impact

Electronic health record usability and clinician burden

Adoption of advanced health IT capabilities

Data safety/privacy

Predictive analytics

Health IT and equity

Sunny C. Lin, Ph.D., is an assistant professor of medicine at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Lin’s research interests include health services and policy with a focus on payment reform and health IT. Lin’s goal is to gain a deeper understanding of improving patient outcomes and care delivery for undeserved populations. Lin has also been a contributing author to the 2019 Health Information Technology Special Issue, further demonstrating her expertise in this area. To read this article, please visit here.

To review the journal’s manuscript specification guidelines prior to submitting, please visit the website.

To submit a manuscript, please visit AJMC’s online submission system.

