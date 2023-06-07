Printing Ink Market Trends and ForecastThe global printing ink market is expected to reach an estimated $21.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.3% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Printing Ink Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465865/?utm_source=GNW



Printing Ink Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global printing ink market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging & label, corrugated cardboard, and publication & commercial printing applications. The global printing ink market is expected to reach an estimated $21.8 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 2.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are high usage of printing ink in printing & publication and the packaging industry, growing trend for ultraviolet and electron beam-curing ink, and increasing application in glass décor and surface protection segments.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Printing Ink Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global printing ink market by product, resin, application, and region, as follows:



Printing Ink Market by Product [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Gravure

• Flexographic

• Lithographic

• Digital

• Others



Printing Ink Market by Resin [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Modified Rosin

• Modified Cellulose

• Acrylic

• Polyurethane

• Others



Printing Ink Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Packaging & Labels

• Corrugated Cardboards

• Publication & Commercial Printing

• Others



Printing Ink Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Printing Ink Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, printing ink companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the printing ink companies profiled in this report include-

• Flint Group

• DIC Corporation

• Siegwerk Druckfarben

• Sakata Inx

• T&K TOKA

Printing Ink Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that lithographic is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of these inks in major printing projects as it delivers high-quality prints and ensures effectiveness in major projects.

• Packaging & label is expected to remain the largest application segment due to the growing need for packaging and labelling of diverse packaged meals and online-ordered products and expanding use of these inks for folding cartons, printed electronics, textile prints, and ceramic printing.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the high demand for packaged food and rapidly growing e-commerce industry in the region.

Features of the Printing Ink Market

• Market Size Estimates: Printing ink market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Printing ink market size by various segments, such as by product, resin, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Printing ink market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different products, resins, applications, and regions for the printing ink market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the printing ink market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the printing ink market size?

Answer: The global printing ink market is expected to reach an estimated $21.8 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for printing ink market?

Answer: The global printing ink market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 2.3% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the printing ink market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are wide usage of printing ink in printing & publication and the packaging industry, growing trend for ultraviolet and electron beam-curing ink, and increasing application in glass décor and surface protection segments.

Q4. What are the major segments for printing ink market?

Answer: The future of the printing ink market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging & label, corrugated cardboard, and publication & commercial printing applications.

Q5. Who are the key printing ink companies?



Answer: Some of the key printing ink companies are as follows:

Q6. Which printing ink segment will be the largest in future?

Q7. In printing ink market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global printing ink market by product (gravure, flexographic, lithographic, digital, and others), resin (modified rosin, modified cellulose, acrylic, polyurethane, and others), application (packaging & labels, corrugated cardboards, publication & commercial printing, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?





