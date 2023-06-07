Lithium-Ion Battery Binder Market Trends and ForecastThe global lithium-ion battery binder market is expected to reach an estimated $4.04 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Lithium-Ion Battery Binder Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465864/?utm_source=GNW



Lithium-Ion Battery Binder Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global lithium-ion battery binder market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, consumer electronic, industrial, and energy storage end use industries. The global lithium-ion battery binder market is expected to reach an estimated $4.04 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of lithium-ion batteries in electronic devices, growing demand for lithium-ion batteries as an alternative to conventional batteries, and rising preference for electric battery based vehicles among customers.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Lithium-Ion Battery Binder Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global lithium-ion battery binder market by product type, material, battery chemistry, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Lithium-Ion Battery Binder Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Anode Binders

• Cathode Binders



Lithium-Ion Battery Binder Market by Material [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Lithium Iron Phosphate

• Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt

• Lithium Titanate Oxide

• Others



Lithium-Ion Battery Binder Market by Battery Chemistry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Polyvinylidene Fluoride

• Carboxymethyl Cellulose

• Polymethyl Methacrylate

• Styrene Butadiene Copolymer

• Others



Lithium-Ion Battery Binder Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Automotive

• Consumer Electronics

• Industrial

• Energy Storage

• Others



Lithium-Ion Battery Binder Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Lithium-Ion Battery Binder Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, lithium-ion battery binder companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the lithium-ion battery binder companies profiled in this report include-

• Arkema

• Solvay

• LG Chem

• ENEOS Corporation

• Zeon

Lithium-Ion Battery Binder Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that anode will remain the larger product type segment over the forecast period due to the significant usage of lithium-ion binders to improve battery performance.

• Automotive is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the high use of lithium-ion batteries in electric and hybrid vehicles because of their low weight and low maintenance requirements.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to the extensive demand for lithium-ion batteries in various end use industries, such as consumer electronics, automotive, and data centers, in the region.

Features of the Lithium-Ion Battery Binder Market

• Market Size Estimates: Lithium-ion battery binder market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Lithium-ion battery binder market size by various segments, such as by product type, material, battery chemistry, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Lithium-ion battery binder market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by product type, material, battery chemistry, end use industry, and regions for the lithium-ion battery binder market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the lithium-ion battery binder market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the lithium-ion battery binder market size?

Answer: The global lithium-ion battery binder market is expected to reach an estimated $4.04 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for lithium-ion battery binder market?

Answer: The global lithium-ion battery binder market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 16.4% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the lithium-ion battery binder market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing usage of lithium-ion batteries in electronic devices, growing demand for lithium-ion batteries as an alternative to conventional batteries, and rising preference for electric battery based vehicles among customers.

Q4. What are the major segments for lithium-ion battery binder market?

Answer: The future of the lithium-ion battery binder market looks promising with opportunities in the automotive, consumer electronic, industrial, and energy storage end use industries.

Q5. Who are the key lithium-ion battery binder companies?



Answer: Some of the key lithium-ion battery binder companies are as follows:

• Arkema

• Solvay

• LG Chem

• ENEOS Corporation

• Zeon

Q6. Which lithium-ion battery binder segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that anode will remain the larger product type segment over the forecast period due to the significant usage of lithium-ion binders to improve battery performance.

Q7. In lithium-ion battery binder market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to the extensive demand for lithium-ion batteries in various end use industries, such as consumer electronics, automotive, and data centers, in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global lithium-ion battery binder market by product type (anode binders and cathode binders), material (lithium iron phosphate, lithium iron phosphate, lithium nickel manganese cobalt, lithium titanate oxide, and others), battery chemistry (polyvinylidene fluoride, carboxymethyl cellulose, polymethyl methacrylate, styrene butadiene copolymer, and others), end use industry (automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, energy storage, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?





