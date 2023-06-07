Video Door Phone Market Trends and ForecastThe global video door phone market is expected to reach an estimated $7.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Video Door Phone Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465863/?utm_source=GNW



Video Door Phone Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global video door phone market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non-residential markets. The global video door phone market is expected to reach an estimated $7.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing acceptance of video door phones in the non-residential as well as government applications for communication and security purposes, and growing trend for home automation and smart appliances.



Video Door Phone Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global video door phone market by product type, application, and region, as follows:



Video Door Phone Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Wireless Door Phones

• Wired Door Phones



Video Door Phone Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Residential

• Non-Residential



Video Door Phone Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Video Door Phone Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, video door phone companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the video door phone companies profiled in this report include-

• Panasonic Corporation

• Honeywell International

• ABB

• Aiphone

• VTech

• FERMAX

• Zmodo

• Legrand

• SkyBell Technologies

Video Door Phone Market Insights

• The analyst forecast that wireless door phones will remain the larger product type segment over the forecast period due to growing usage in the residential application owing to ease of use and increasing penetration of internet across the globe.

• Non-residential is expected to remain the larger application segment due to the increasing application of video door phones in the non-residential sector, such as facilities, buildings, and offices, around the world.

• APAC will witness the highest growth due to rapid urbanization and growing number of construction activities in the region.

Features of the Video Door Phone Market

• Market Size Estimates: Video door phone market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Video door phone market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, and region

• Regional Analysis: Video door phone market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, applications, and regions for the video door phone market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the video door phone market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the video door phone market size?

Answer: The global video door phone market is expected to reach an estimated $7.2 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for video door phone market?

Answer: The global video door phone market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the video door phone market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing acceptance of video door phones in non-residential as well as government applications for communication and security purposes, and growing trend for home automation and smart appliances.

Q4. What are the major segments for video door phone market?

Answer: The future of the video door phone market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non-residential markets.

Q5. Who are the key video door phone companies?



Answer: Some of the key video door phone companies are as follows:

Q6. Which video door phone segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecast that wireless door phone will remain the larger product type segment over the forecast period due to growing usage in the residential application owing to ease of use and increasing penetration of internet across the globe.

Q7. In video door phone market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will witness the highest growth due to rapid urbanization and a growing number of construction activities in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global video door phone market by product type (wireless door phones and wired door phones), application (residential and non-residential), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?





