Laminated Glass Market Trends and ForecastThe global laminated glass market is expected to reach an estimated $31.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028

Laminated Glass Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global laminated glass market looks promising with opportunities in the building and construction, automotive, electronic, and solar panel markets. The global laminated glass market is expected to reach an estimated $31.1 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing number of construction activities, stringent safety restraints in the automotive industry, and growing demand for value-added glass products.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. A sample figure with some insights is shown below.



Laminated Glass Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global laminated glass market by material type, end use, and region, as follows:



Laminated Glass Market by Material Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Polyvinyl Butyral

• Ethyl Vinyl Acetate

• Ionoplast Polymer

• Aliphatic TPU

• Others



Laminated Glass Market by End Use [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Building and Construction

• Automotive

• Electronic

• Solar Panels

• Others



Laminated Glass Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Laminated Glass Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, laminated glass companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the laminated glass companies profiled in this report include-

• Saint-Gobain

• AGC Inc.

• Nippon Sheet Glass

• Central Glass Co.

• Sisecam Group

• Guardian Industries Corporation

• Xinyi Glass Holdings

• Fuyao Glass Industry Group

• Schott AG

Laminated Glass Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that polyvinyl butyral will remain the largest material type segment over the forecast period due to its increasing application in automotive and construction industries owing to its capability to balance strength and toughness, ensuring cost economy.

• Building and construction is expected to remain the largest end use segment due to increasing usage of laminated glass in various applications, such as offices, schools, hotels, airport terminals, and libraries owing to its noise insulation properties.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to significant growth in the automotive industry and on-going infrastructural development in emerging economies, such as China India, and Vietnam.

Features of the Laminated Glass Market

• Market Size Estimates: Laminated glass market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Laminated glass market size by various segments, such as by material type, end use, and region

• Regional Analysis: Laminated glass market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different material types, end uses, and regions for the laminated glass market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the laminated glass market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the laminated glass market size?

Answer: The global laminated glass market is expected to reach an estimated $31.1 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for laminated glass market?

Answer: The global laminated glass market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the laminated glass market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing number of construction activities, stringent safety restraints in the automotive industry, and growing demand of value-added glass products.

Q4. What are the major segments for laminated glass market?

Answer: The future of the laminated glass market looks promising with opportunities in the building and construction, automotive, electronic, and solar panel markets.

Q5. Who are the key laminated glass companies?



Answer: Some of the key laminated glass companies are as follows:

Q6. Which laminated glass segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecast that polyvinyl butyral will remain the largest material type segment over the forecast period due to its increasing application in automotive and construction industries owing to its capability to balance strength and toughness, ensuring cost economy.

Q7. In laminated glass market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to significant growth in the automotive industry and ongoing infrastructural development in emerging economies, such as China, India, and Vietnam.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global laminated glass market by material type (polyvinyl butyral, ethyl vinyl acetate, ionoplast polymer, aliphatic TPU, and others), end use (building and construction, automotive, electronic, solar panels, and others),and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?





