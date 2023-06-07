Myriad Genetics to Participate in Goldman Sachs Healthcare Conference

SALT LAKE CITY, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Myriad Genetics, Inc., (NASDAQ: MYGN), a leader in genetic testing and precision medicine, today announced Paul J. Diaz, president and CEO, will participate in the 44th Annual Goldman Sachs Global Healthcare Conference with a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. PT.



A replay of the fireside chat will be available on the investor relations section of Myriad’s website at www.myriad.com.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics is a leading genetic testing and precision medicine company dedicated to advancing health and well-being for all. Myriad develops and offers genetic tests that help assess the risk of developing disease or disease progression and guide treatment decisions across medical specialties where genetic insights can significantly improve patient care and lower healthcare costs. For more information, visit www.myriad.com.