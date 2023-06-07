Medical Supplies Market Trends and ForecastThe global medical supplies market is expected to reach an estimated $172.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Medical Supplies Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465859/?utm_source=GNW



Medical Supplies Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global medical supplies market looks promising with opportunities in the urology, wound care, radiology, respiratory, infection control, cardiology, IVD, and other applications. The global medical supplies market is expected to reach an estimated $172.2 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for infection control measures to control hospital acquired infections, increasing cases of communicable diseases, and the rising number of accidents and trauma cases.



Medical Supplies Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global medical supplies market by product type, application, end use, and region, as follows:



Medical Supplies Market by Product Type [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Diagnostic Supplies

• Infusion & Injectable Supplies

• Intubation & Ventilation Supplies

• Disinfectants

• Personal Protective Equipment

• Sterilization Consumables

• Wound Care Consumables

• Dialysis Consumables

• Radiology Consumables

• Catheters

• Sleep Apnea Consumables

• Other



Medical Supplies Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Urology

• Wound Care

• Radiology

• Respiratory

• Infection Control

• Cardiology

• IVD

• Other Applications



Medical Supplies Market by End Use [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Hospitals

• Clinics/Physician Offices

• Others



Medical Supplies Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Medical Supplies Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies, medical supplies companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the medical supplies companies profiled in this report include-

• Medtronic plc

• Cardinal Health

• Becton

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Boston Scientific Corporation

Medical Supplies Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that catheters will remain the largest product type segment over the forecast period due to the growing cases of cardiovascular diseases and increasing number of catheter related surgeries across the globe.

• Other applications is expected to remain the largest segment due to the increasing volume of surgical procedures and growing focus towards proper waste disposal of the medical supplies applications.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing expenditure on healthcare, and growing number of surgeries in the region.

Features of Medical Supplies Market

• Market Size Estimates: Medical supplies market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Medical supplies market size by various segments, such as by product type, application, end use, and region

• Regional Analysis: Medical supplies market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different product types, applications, end uses, and regions for the medical supplies market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the medical supplies market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the medical supplies market size?

Answer: The global medical supplies market is expected to reach an estimated $172.2 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for medical supplies market?

Answer: The global medical supplies market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 3.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the medical supplies market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for infection control measures to control hospital acquired infections, increasing cases of communicable diseases, and the rising number of accidents and trauma cases.

Q4. What are the major segments for medical supplies market?

Answer: The future of the medical supplies market looks promising with opportunities in the urology, wound care, radiology, respiratory, infection control, cardiology, IVD, and other applications.

Q5. Who are the key medical supplies companies?



Answer: Some of the key medical supplies companies are as follows:

Q6. Which medical supplies segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that catheters will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to the growing cases of cardiovascular disease and increasing number of catheter related surgeries across the globe.

Q7. In medical supplies market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, increasing expenditure on healthcare and growing number of surgeries in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1.

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the global medical supplies market by product type (diagnostic supplies, infusion & injectable supplies, intubation & ventilation supplies, disinfectants, personal protective equipment, sterilization consumables, wound care consumables, dialysis consumables, radiology consumables, catheters, sleep apnea consumables, and others), application (urology, wound care, radiology, respiratory, infection control, cardiology, IVD, and other applications), end use (hospitals, clinics/physician offices, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?





