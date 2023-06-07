New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Acrylic Adhesives in the Global Specialty Adhesive Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465858/?utm_source=GNW



Acrylic Adhesives in the Specialty Adhesive Market Trends and Forecast

The future of acrylic adhesives in the global specialty adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging, building and construction, transportation, appliance, electrical and electronic, sporting good, and woodworking end use industries. The global specialty adhesive market in terms of acrylic adhesives is expected to reach an estimated $20.6 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing application of acrylic adhesives in the construction, automotive, and other industries and growing demand for eco-friendly and technologically advanced adhesives.



Acrylic Adhesives in the Specialty Adhesive Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for acrylic adhesives in the global specialty adhesive market by technology, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Acrylic Adhesives in Specialty Adhesive Market by Technology [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Water Based

• Solvent-Based

• Reactive

• Others



Acrylic Adhesives in Specialty Adhesive Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Packaging

• Building and Construction

• Transportation

• Appliances

• Electrical and Electronics

• Sporting Goods

• Woodworking

• Others



Acrylic Adhesives in Specialty Adhesive Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Acrylic Adhesives Companies in the Specialty Adhesive Market

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies acrylic adhesive companies in the global specialty adhesive market cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of acrylic adhesives companies in the global specialty adhesive market profiled in this report include-

• H.

B. Fuller

• Avery Dennison

• Illinois Tool Works

• Pidilite Industries

• Sika AG

Acrylic Adhesives in the Specialty Adhesive Market Insights

• The analyst forecast that water based will remain the largest technology segment over the forecast period due to its increasing demand in various applications including paper lamination, packaging, envelopes, textiles, furniture, and vehicles owing to its low-temperature flexibility and high-temperature resistance properties.

• Packaging is expected to remain the largest end use industry segment due to significantly growing e-commerce platforms and increasing consumer preference for packaged products.

• APAC will remain the largest region due to robust growth in building activities, growing demand for packaging in the expanding e-commerce industry, and increasing production in the food and beverage industry.

Features of Acrylic Adhesives in the Specialty Adhesive Market

• Market Size Estimates: Acrylic adhesives in the global specialty adhesive market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Acrylic adhesives in the global specialty adhesive market size by various segments, such as by technology, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Acrylic adhesives in the global specialty adhesive market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different technology, end use industries, and regions for acrylic adhesives in the specialty adhesive market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for acrylic adhesives in the specialty adhesive market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the specialty adhesive market size in terms of acrylic adhesives usage?

Answer: The global specialty adhesive market size in terms of acrylic adhesives usage is expected to reach an estimated $20.6 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for acrylic adhesives in specialty adhesive market?

Answer: The global specialty adhesive market size in terms of acrylic adhesives usage is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of acrylic adhesives in specialty adhesive market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are increasing application of acrylic adhesives in the construction, automotive, and other industries and growing demand for eco-friendly and technologically advanced adhesives.

Q4. What are the major segments for acrylic adhesives in specialty adhesive market?

Answer: The future of acrylic adhesives in the global specialty adhesive market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging, building and construction, transportation, appliance, electrical and electronic, sporting good, and woodworking end use industries.

Q5. Who are the key acrylic adhesive companies in the specialty adhesive market?



Answer: Some of the key acrylic adhesive companies in the global specialty adhesive market are as follows:

• H.

B. Fuller

• Avery Dennison

• Illinois Tool Works

• Pidilite Industries

• Sika AG

Q6. Which acrylic adhesives in specialty adhesive segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that water based will remain the largest technology segment over the forecast period due to its increasing demand in various applications, including paper lamination, packaging, envelopes, textiles, furniture, and vehicles owing to its low-temperature flexibility and high-temperature resistance properties.

Q7. In acrylic adhesives in specialty adhesive market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: APAC will remain the largest region due to robust growth in building activities, growing demand for packaging in the expanding e-commerce industry, and increasing production in the food and beverage industry.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for acrylic adhesives in the global specialty adhesive market by technology (water based, solvent based, reactive, and others), end use industry (packaging, building and construction, transportation, appliances, electrical and electronics, sporting goods, woodworking, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last five years and what has its impact been on the industry?





