Digital Asset Management Market Trends and ForecastThe global digital asset management market is expected to reach an estimated $11.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2028

Digital Asset Management Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global digital asset management market looks promising with opportunities in the retail & e-commerce, BFSI, manufacturing, IT & telecom, media & entertainment, government & public sector, travel & hospitality, and healthcare markets. The global digital asset management market is expected to reach an estimated $11.5 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 15.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for smartphones, tablets, and social media, rising demand of collaborative workflow for marketing and sales activities, and increasing trend of cloud-based delivery options across the globe.



Digital Asset Management Market by Segment



The study includes trends and forecast for the global digital asset management market by component, business function, deployment, organization size, end use industry, and region, as follows:



Digital Asset Management Market by Component [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Solution

• Services

• Consulting

• Integration & Implementation

• Others



Digital Asset Management Market by Business Function [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Human Resources

• Information Technology

• Sales & Marketing

• Others



Digital Asset Management Market by Deployment [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• On-Premises

• Cloud



Digital Asset Management Market by Organization Size [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Large Enterprises

• SMEs



Digital Asset Management Market by End Use Industry [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Retail & E-Commerce

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• IT & Telecom

• Media & Entertainment

• Government & Public Sector

• Travel & Hospitality

• Healthcare

• Others



Digital Asset Management Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Digital Asset Management Companies

• MediaBeacon

• Adobe Systems

• Cognizant

• Open Text

• Widen

• Bynder

• Brandfolder

• BrandMaker

• Censhare

• Mediavalet

• Wedia

• Digizuite

Digital Asset Management Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that on-premises will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to rapid adoption of on-premises deployment in training and development department in all organizations and majority of companies are also deploying technology-enabled learning which allows employees to record, display, and create innovative ideas in the company.

• Within this market, media & entertainment is expected to remain largest segment due to increasing consumption of digital content along with expansion of subscriber base online content-based publishers, and integration of new OTT services across existing subscription based streaming devices.

• North America will remain the largest region during the forecast period due to growing investments in cloud adoption, increasing penetration of IoT devices, and rising social media, e-commerce, and other digital channels in the region.

Features of the Digital Asset Management Market

• Market Size Estimates: Digital asset management market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Digital asset management market size by various segments, such as by component, business function, deployment, organization size, end use industry, and region

• Regional Analysis: Digital asset management market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by component, business function, deployment, organization size, end use industry, and regions for the digital asset management market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the digital asset management market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

Q5. Who are the key digital asset management companies?



