Security Analytic Market Trends and ForecastThe global security analytic market is expected to reach an estimated $31.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2028

Security Analytic Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global security analytic market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, retail and ecommerce, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, telecom and IT, and healthcare markets. The global security analytic market is expected to reach an estimated $31.3 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are growing demand for detection of real-time advanced persistent, increasing trend of IoT, connected network devices, and cloud computing, and rising adoption of advanced technologies in internet security across the globe.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Security Analytic Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global security analytic market by component, organization, application, vertical, and region, as follows:



Security Analytic Market by Component [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Platform

• Services

• Professional Services

o Consulting Services

o Support and maintenance



Security Analytic Market by Organization [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Large enterprises

• Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)



Security Analytic Market by Application [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Web Security Analytics

• Network Security Analytics

• Endpoint Security Analytics

• Application Security Analytics

• Others



Security Analytic Market by Vertical [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• BFSI

• Retail and eCommerce

• Media and Entertainment

• Travel and Hospitality

• Telecom and IT

• Healthcare

• Others



Security Analytic Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Security Analytic Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies security analytic companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the security analytic companies profiled in this report include.

• IBM

• HPE

• Broadcom

• Splunk

• RSA Security

• FireEye

• Juniper Networks

• LogRhythm

Security Analytic Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES) will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to escalating demand for end-point security solutions across various e-commerce start-ups like retail and financial sectors.

• BFSI is expected to remain the largest segment due the growing demand for robust security against phishing attacks and frauds and digital privacy systems across financial, insurance, and banking institutes.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the growing frequency of data breaches, malware assaults, and persistent threats and increasing acceptance of technological advancements in the region.

Features of the Security Analytic Market

• Market Size Estimates: Security analytic market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Security analytic market size by various segments, such as by component, organization, application, vertical, and region

• Regional Analysis: Security analytic market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by component, organization, application, vertical, and regions for the security analytic market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the security analytic market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the security analytic market size?

Answer: The global security analytic market is expected to reach an estimated $31.3 billion by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for security analytic market?

Answer: The global security analytic market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 17.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the security analytic market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are growing demand for detection of real-time advanced persistent, increasing trend of IoT, connected network devices, and cloud computing, and rising adoption of advanced technologies in internet security across the globe.

Q4. What are the major segments for security analytic market?

Answer: The future of the security analytic market looks promising with opportunities in the BFSI, retail and ecommerce, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, telecom and IT, and healthcare markets.

Q5. Who are the key security analytic companies?



Answer: Some of the key security analytic companies are as follows:

Q6. Which security analytic segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES) will remain the larger segment over the forecast period due to escalating demand for end-point security solutions across various e-commerce start-ups like retail and financial sectors.

Q7. In security analytic market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to the growing frequency of data breaches, malware assaults, and persistent threats and increasing acceptance of technological advancements in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1.

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the security analytic market by component (platform, services, and professional services), organization (large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES)), application (web security analytics, network security analytics, endpoint security analytics, application security analytics, and others), vertical (BFSI, retail and ecommerce, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, telecom and IT, healthcare, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?





