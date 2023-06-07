GitLab Recognized as Leader in Inaugural Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for DevOps Platforms

SAN FRANCISCO, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Remote - GitLab Inc., ​​the most comprehensive AI-powered DevSecOps platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the first-ever 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms1. The Magic Quadrant, which evaluated 14 DevOps Platforms vendors, recognized GitLab as a Leader based on "Completeness of Vision" and "Ability to Execute."

According to Gartner, Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow. The report states, “DevOps platforms are emerging as a simpler alternative to DevOps toolchains, providing organizations with a consolidated set of integrated capabilities. Software engineering leaders should evaluate DevOps platforms as a means to accelerate delivery of customer value.”

GitLab helps organizations accelerate their digital transformation initiatives through every step of the software development lifecycle, enabling them to build better software faster, increase operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate cloud transformations.

Supporting Quotes:

"Having GitLab has completely changed the way we approach reusable software because the place where we develop software is also the place that other people can share, contribute, and participate in that development,” said Alan Hohn, Director of Software Engineering, Lockheed Martin. “Now, all of our programs have access to a high-quality software development environment.”

“GitLab is constantly listening to our community and customers to identify key areas for growth and innovation, and over the past 12 months, we have made significant investments to help customers strengthen their software supply chain, meet complex compliance and regulatory needs, visualize their end-to-end value streams, and leverage AI to deliver secure software faster,“ said Ashley Kramer, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, GitLab. “We believe that our recognition as a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms further validates the value we provide to our customers and community.”

According to Gartner Peer Insights, DevOps Platforms customers give GitLab an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 in the DevOps Platforms market based on 368 reviews as of June 6, 20232. GitLab reviews include the following:

“GitLab is an all-in-one platform covering much of the features required to implement DevSecOps approach. The tool is built with a nice user experience which ease teams to onboard and to use it in a daily basis." (read the full review)

- IT Services Industry

"GitLab has become the go-to tool in the software development world in the last few years. We use GitLab to manage our code repositories, do version controlling, implement DevOps engineering tasks and deployment, and for CI/CD pipeline. It ultimately became the one-stop solution for almost all our needs." (read the full review)

- Services (Non-Government) Industry

“GitLab provided us to address different needs using a single platform and improved development velocity and developer experience. We are using pages, package & container registry, dependency proxy, product planning, service desk, wiki and Jira integration features. Implementation and developer onboarding was easy, thanks to enhanced user experience and training & professional services support." (read the full review)

- Retail Industry

For more information, access the first Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms here.

1Source: Gartner Magic Quadrant for DevOps Platforms,Manjunath Bhat, Thomas Murphy, Joachim Herschmann, Daniel Betts, Chris Saunderson, Hassan Ennaciri, Bill Holz, Peter Hyde, June 2023

2See complete ratings and reviews here

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, MAGIC QUADRANT and PEER INSIGHTS are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About GitLab

GitLab is the most comprehensive, scalable enterprise DevSecOps platform for software innovation. GitLab enables organizations to increase developer productivity, improve operational efficiency, reduce security and compliance risk, and accelerate digital transformation. More than 30 million registered users and more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust GitLab to ship better, more secure software faster.

Contact

Christina Weaver

press@gitlab.com