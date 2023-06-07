Heritage Commerce Corp Awarded the Eleventh Annual Raymond James Community Bankers Cup

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) (the "Company"), parent of Heritage Bank of Commerce (the "Bank"), has been awarded the 2022 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup, which recognizes the top 10% of community banks in the nation based on various profitability, operational efficiency and balance sheet metrics. This marks the fourth time that the Company has earned this recognition.



"We are honored to be recognized as one of the best performing banks in the nation, which is a direct result of our commitment to delivering strong performance and long-term value to our shareholders," stated Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer. “This award also serves as a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to providing exceptional service to our clients. Their efforts have not only positively impacted the Company and the community but also greatly contributed to the Bank’s success.”

Of the 216 community banks that were considered for the 2022 Community Bankers Cup, Heritage Commerce Corp ranked 10th out of the top 22 banks chosen, which places it in the top 5% of all community banks considered for the award; the winners demonstrating superior financial performance and stability.

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Gilroy, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com.

Member FDIC

For additional information, contact:

Debbie Reuter

EVP, Corporate Secretary

Direct: (408) 494-4542

Debbie.Reuter@herbank.com