Mobile Value Added Services Market Trends and ForecastThe global mobile value added services market is expected to reach an estimated $1,625.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2028

New York, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Mobile Value Added Services Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2023-2028]" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465853/?utm_source=GNW



Mobile Value Added Services Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global mobile value added services market looks promising with opportunities in the small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB) and large enterprises. The global mobile value added services market is expected to reach an estimated $1,625.6 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are rapid digitalization, increasing penetration of smartphones, growing adoption of mobile value added services via online channels, and rising trend of OTT platforms across the globe.



A more than 150-page report is developed to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below.



Mobile Value Added Services Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global mobile value added services market by vertical, solution, end use, and region, as follows:



Mobile Value Added Services Market by Vertical [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Media and Entertainment

• Healthcare

• Education

• Retail

• Government

• Telecom and IT

• Others



Mobile Value Added Services Market by Solution [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Short Messaging Service (SMS)

• Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS)

• Location Based Services

• Mobile Email & IM

• Mobile Money

• Mobile Advertising

• Mobile Infotainment

• Others



Mobile Value Added Services Market by End Use [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Small-to-Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB)

• Large Enterprises



Mobile Value Added Services Market by Region [Value ($B) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Mobile Value Added Services Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies mobile value added services companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the mobile value added services companies profiled in this report include.

• Apple

• Vodafone Group

• Samsung Electronics

• Reliance Industries

• Huawei Investment & Holding

• OnMobile Global

• Comviva Technologies

Mobile Value Added Services Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that government will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of internet services and growing investment by government and telecom companies in enhancing infrastructural connectivity in rural areas.

• Large enterprises are expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing usage of mobile value-added services in banks, healthcare providers, and electronic consumer goods manufactures.

• North America will remain the largest region due to increasing demand of smartphone and growing adoption of cloud-based solution in the region.

Features of the Mobile Value Added Services Market

• Market Size Estimates: Mobile value added services market size estimation in terms of value ($B)

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2017-2022) and forecast (2023-2028) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis: Mobile value added services market size by various segments, such as by vertical, solution, end use, and region

• Regional Analysis: Mobile value added services market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different by vertical, solution, end use, and regions for the mobile value added services market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the mobile value added services market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

FAQ

Q1. What is the mobile value added services market size?

Answer: The global mobile value added services market is expected to reach an estimated $1625.6 million by 2028.

Q2. What is the growth forecast for mobile value added services market?

Answer: The global mobile value added services market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 13.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Q3. What are the major drivers influencing the growth of the mobile value added services market?

Answer: The major drivers for this market are rapid digitalization, increasing penetration of smartphones, growing adoption of mobile value added services via online channels, and rising trend of OTT platforms across the globe.

Q4. What are the major segments for mobile value added services market?

Answer: The future of the mobile value added services market looks promising with opportunities in the small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMB) and large enterprises.

Q5. Who are the key mobile value added services companies?



Answer: Some of the key mobile value added services companies are as follows:

• Apple

• Vodafone Group

• Samsung Electronics

• Reliance Industries

• Huawei Investment & Holding Co.

• OnMobile Global

• Comviva Technologies

Q6. Which mobile value added services segment will be the largest in future?

Answer:The analyst forecasts that government will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing penetration of internet services and growing investment by government and telecom companies in enhancing infrastructural connectivity in rural areas.

Q7. In mobile value added services market, which region is expected to be the largest in next 5 years?

Answer: North America will remain the largest region due to increasing demand of smartphone and growing adoption of cloud-based solution in the region.

Q8. Do we receive customization in this report?

Answer: Yes, The analyst provides 10% Customization Without any Additional Cost.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the mobile value added services market by vertical (media and entertainment, healthcare, education, retail, government, telecom and IT, and others), solution (short messaging service (SMS), multimedia messaging service (MMS, location based services, mobile email & IM, mobile money, mobile advertising, mobile infotainment, and others), end use (Small-to-Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) and large enterprises), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World)?

Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

Q.6. What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06465853/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________