Digital Pathology Market Trends and ForecastThe global digital pathology market is expected to reach an estimated $1,630.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2028

Digital Pathology Market Trends and Forecast

The future of the global digital pathology market looks promising with opportunities in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, hospitals and reference laboratories, and academic & research institutes. The global digital pathology market is expected to reach an estimated $1,630.8 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.3% from 2023 to 2028. The major drivers for this market are increasing demand of digital pathology to enhance lab efficiency, growing incidence of cancer, and increasing investments in new digital pathology system by industry players across the globe.



Digital Pathology Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global digital pathology market by product, type, application, end use, and region, as follows:



Digital Pathology Market by Product [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Scanners

o Brightfield

o Other Scanners

• Software

o Integrated Software

o Standalone Software

• Information Management Software

• Image Analysis Software

• Storage Systems



Digital Pathology Market by Type [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Human Pathology

• Veterinary Pathology



Digital Pathology Market by Application [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Drug Discovery

• Disease Diagnosis

• Training & Education



Digital Pathology Market by End Use [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

• Hospitals and Reference Laboratories

• Academic & Research Institutes



Digital Pathology Market by Region [Value ($M) Shipment Analysis from 2017 to 2028]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• The Rest of the World

List of Digital Pathology Companies

Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies digital pathology companies cater to increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the digital pathology companies profiled in this report include.

• Leica Biosystems

• Koninklijke Philips N.

V.

• Hamamatsu Photonics

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche

• 3DHISTECH

• Apollo Enterprise Imaging

• XIFIN

• Visiopharm A/S

• Aiforia Technologies Oy

• Akoya Biosciences

• Corista

Digital Pathology Market Insights

• The analyst forecasts that scanners will remain the larger segment over the forecast period because it helps in converting the images into digital form and also aids in viewing, analysing, managing, sharing, and storing them easily and efficiently.

• Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies are expected to remain the largest segment due increasing use of digital pathology in various applications, such as bio banking, biopharmaceutical studies, molecular assays, and in the development of individualized medicine.

• North America will remain the largest region due to the increasing prevalence of cancer, growing adoption of digital imaging and presence of key market players in the region.

FAQ

