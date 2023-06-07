Osisko Announces the Voting Results From Its Annual Meeting of Shareholders

MONTREAL, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the “Corporation” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) announces that, at the annual meeting of shareholders held on June 7, 2023, each of the 10 nominees listed in the management information circular filed on May 10, 2023 (the “Circular”) with regulatory authorities were elected as directors of the Corporation.
Election of Directors
Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, the following individuals were elected as directors of the Corporation until the next annual shareholders’ meeting, with the following results:
|RESOLUTION No1
Name of Nominee
|Votes cast
FOR
|Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR
|Votes
WITHHELD
|Percentage (%)
of votes cast
WITHHELD
|Honourable John R. Baird
|112,820,265
|81.74
|25,195,479
|18.26
|Joanne Ferstman
|128,445,141
|93.07
|9,570,603
|6.93
|Edie Hofmeister
|136,956,331
|99.23
|1,059,413
|0.77
|W. Murray John
|122,444,595
|88.72
|15,571,149
|11.28
|Robert Krcmarov
|135,563,650
|98.22
|2,452,094
|1.78
|Pierre Labbé
|134,554,516
|97.49
|3,461,228
|2.51
|Norman MacDonald
|137,677,103
|99.75
|338,641
|0.25
|Candace MacGibbon
|134,646,957
|97.56
|3,368,787
|2.44
|Sean Roosen
|107,565,312
|77.94
|30,450,432
|22.06
|Sandeep Singh
|137,457,774
|99.60
|557,970
|0.40
Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor
Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands, PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, was appointed as independent auditor of the Corporation for the ensuing year and the directors are authorized to fix its remuneration, with the following results:
|RESOLUTION No2
|Votes cast
FOR
|Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR
|Votes
WITHHELD
|Percentage (%)
of votes cast
WITHHELD
|Appointment and Remuneration of Auditor.
|145,556,964
|99.71
|419,998
|0.29
Approval of the unallocated options under the Stock Option Plan
Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to approve the unallocated options under the Stock Option Plan, the results on this matter were as follows:
|RESOLUTION No3
|Votes cast
FOR
|Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR
|Votes cast
AGAINST
|Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
|Ordinary Resolution to approve the unallocated options under the Stock Option Plan.
|130,590,365
|94.62
|7,425,379
|5.38
Approval of the Amendment and Reconfirmation of the Shareholder Rights Plan
Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an ordinary resolution to amend and reconfirm the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan, the results on this matter were as follows:
|RESOLUTION No4
|Votes cast
FOR
|Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR
|Votes cast
AGAINST
|Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
|Ordinary Resolution to amend and reconfirm the Amended and Restated Shareholder Rights Plan.
|133,440,282
|96.68
|4,575,460
|3.32
Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation
Based on the proxies received by the Corporation and the votes on a show of hands with respect to the adoption of an advisory resolution accepting the Corporation’s approach to executive compensation, the results on this matter were as follows:
|RESOLUTION No5
|Votes cast
FOR
|Percentage (%)
of votes cast
FOR
|Votes cast
AGAINST
|Percentage (%)
of votes cast
AGAINST
|Advisory Resolution on Executive Compensation.
|131,282,430
|95.12
|6,733,309
|4.88
About Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd is an intermediate precious metal royalty company which holds a North American focused portfolio of over 180 royalties, streams and precious metal offtakes. Osisko’s portfolio is anchored by its cornerstone asset, a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine, one of Canada’s largest gold mines.
Osisko’s head office is located at 1100 Avenue des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Suite 300, Montréal, Québec, H3B 2S2.
For further information, please contact Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd:
Grant Moenting
Vice President, Capital Markets
Tel: (514) 940-0670 #116
Email: gmoenting@osiskogr.com
Heather Taylor
Vice President, Sustainability & Communications
Tel: (514) 940-0670 #105
Email: htaylor@osiskogr.com