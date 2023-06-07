Packaging Robot Market to exceed $10 Bn by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Packaging Robot Market is anticipated to surpass USD 10 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

With advancements in technology and the need for higher productivity and efficiency, industries are increasingly adopting automation solutions. Packaging robots offer significant benefits in terms of speed, accuracy, and reliability, reducing human error and improving overall efficiency in the packaging process. They are also designed to handle products with precision and care, ensuring consistent quality throughout the packaging process. They can also incorporate vision systems and sensors to detect defects, ensuring that only properly packaged products reach the market.

Claw gripper type to witness high demand

With respect to gripper type, the packaging robot market is categorized into vacuum, claw, and clamp. The claw segment is primed to showcase over 12% CAGR from 2023 to 2032 attributed to the versatility and adaptability of the claw gripper type. They can handle objects of all shapes, sizes, and materials, and work with a variety of items, including boxes, bags, bottles, and containers, which makes them suitable for many types of packaging. The ability of the claw gripper to adapt to various products and shapes provides flexibility and ease of use during packaging.

Packing process to lead the industry landscape

In terms of application, the packaging robot market is classified into pick & place, packing, and palletizing. The packing segment size is poised to surpass USD 4 billion by 2032, driven by emerging e-commerce trends. The packaging process is heavily dependent on packaging robots as they can be easily programmed and adjusted to suit different packaging, providing flexibility to handle multiple product lines. This change enables companies to rapidly adapt to different packaging models and dynamic customer needs.

Europe to attain the largest industry share

Europe packaging robot market value will reach over USD 3 billion by 2032. The increasing need for electronic products, notable advances in medical technology, and the high demand for efficient packaging processes are propelling regional business growth. Moreover, the expanding geriatric population in the region has boosted the demand for medicinal drugs and bolstered the need for packaging robots as they enhance productivity, accuracy, and compliance in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical packaging.

Major packaging robot market players

Some of the key players profiled in the packaging robot industry report include Brenton Engineering, ABB Limited, Fanuc Corporation, Kuka AG, Universal Robots, Krones AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, ESS Technologies, Inc, Schneider Packaging Equipment Company, Inc., Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Denso Robots, Comau, and Epson Robots.

