Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market to cross USD 12 billion by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market is projected to worth USD 12 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The study cites that the industry growth is backed by consumer preference for innovative solutions to streamline their cleaning routines. The autonomous cleaning devices have revolutionized the way homes are maintained, offering convenience, efficiency, and advanced technologies. The busy lifestyles and an increasing emphasis on work-life balance have prompted consumers to seek automated solutions for household chores. Robotic vacuum cleaners provide a hands-free cleaning experience, allowing users to reclaim valuable time for other activities. Advanced features of these devices, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, advanced sensors, and integrated connectivity is escalating their popularity and contributing to industry size.

Diverse product range for floor vacuum cleaner segment

Based on type, the robotic vacuum cleaner market is divided into pool vacuum cleaner and floor vacuum cleaner. The robotic floor vacuum cleaner market segment will witness substantial growth over 2023-2032, on account of availability of varied product range based on different floor types, including carpet, hardwood, tile, and laminate. Each type of floor requires specific cleaning methods and features to effectively remove dirt, debris, and allergens. Manufacturers in this segment focus on developing specialized brushes, suction power, and navigation systems tailored to the specific flooring needs, ensuring optimal cleaning performance and customer satisfaction.

Ability to schedule cleaning to drive product deployment in commercial sector

Considering application, the industry is classified into commercial and residential. The robotic vacuum cleaner market share from commercial segment will grow at a notable pace through 2032, owing to ability of these autonomous devices to efficiently navigate large spaces, reaching under furniture and maneuvering around obstacles, ensuring thorough cleaning coverage. With their advanced sensors and mapping capabilities, they can adapt to complex floor plans, resulting in improved cleaning efficiency and reduced operational costs. Moreover, the ability to schedule cleaning tasks and operate multiple robotic vacuum cleaners simultaneously enhances productivity and allows cleaning staff to focus on other essential tasks.

Tech-savvy consumer base to fuel North America market growth

As per the report, North America robotic vacuum cleaner market size will record a robust CAGR through 2032. With a technologically advanced consumer base and a high standard of living, the region has been quick to embrace the convenience & efficiency offered by robotic vacuum cleaners. The strong economic growth, coupled with busy lifestyles, has fueled the demand for automated cleaning solutions that save time & effort. The key manufacturers in the region are continuously introducing advanced features and functionalities to cater to the discerning consumer needs, which is favoring the market growth.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market key Players

Beijing Roborock Technology Co., Ltd., iRobot Corporation (Amazon Inc.), Dyson Ltd., Electrolux AB, Haier Group Corporation, Ecovacs Robotics, Hitachi Ltd., and LG Electronics Inc.

Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Industry News

In March 2023, Samsung introduced the Bespoke Jet and Robotic Jet Bot+ models of robotic vacuum cleaners in India. The devices have a battery life of up to 2 hours and are equipped with LiDAR-based movement technology as well as offer seamless integration with smart assistants such as Google Assistant and Bixby.

