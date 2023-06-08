Log Splitters Market to cross $3 Bn by 2032, Says Graphical Research Powered by GMI

Selbyville, Delaware, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Log Splitters Market is estimated to surpass USD 3 billion by 2032, as per a recent study by Global Market Insights Inc.

Log splitters are essential tools used for splitting logs into smaller, more manageable pieces. They are widely used in industries such as forestry, construction, agriculture, and landscaping. With the increasing demand for wood-based products and the need for efficient wood processing, the adoption of log-splitting machines will surge. Furthermore, as awareness about the environmental impact of deforestation grows, there is a greater emphasis on sustainable forestry practices, which require efficient wood processing tools like log splitters.

Gasoline/diesel to remain a key product segment

With regards to product, the log splitters market is divided into gasoline/diesel, electric, and pneumatic segments. Industry share from the gasoline/diesel segment will grow at a commendable pace over the forecast period. These log splitters offer more power and efficiency compared to their electric counterparts, making them ideal for heavy-duty applications in industries such as forestry and construction. High versatility and robust splitting capabilities, among other attributes, are also fueling demand for gasoline or diesel-powered log splitters over the years.

Domestic applications to dominate the industry

Based on application, the log splitters market is categorized into domestic and commercial. The domestic application segment has witnessed significant growth due to the increasing demand for firewood and wood-based products in homes and small businesses. With the growing popularity of DIY culture and home improvement projects, the adoption of log-splitting equipment for domestic purposes is growing at a steady pace. Log splitters for domestic use are also gaining traction due to increasing homeowner preference for convenient solutions for firewood preparation and other wood-related tasks.

Europe to emerge as a prominent market for log splitters

Regionally, Europe log splitters market will hold a substantial share in 2023-2032, owing to the high demand for wood-based products in the construction and furniture industries. Additionally, sustainable forestry practices are being widely adopted in the region, further driving the demand for log splitters.

In March 2023, The EU4Environment programme announced the EU's support for the development of the Republic of Moldova's new National Forest Extension and Rehabilitation Programme 2023-2032. The new plan, developed in association with the World Bank as part of the EU4Environment programme, is aimed at supporting Moldova's needs in forest products and services whilst improving resilience to climate change through sustainable development of national forest resources.

Furthermore, the growing popularity of renewable energy sources, such as wood biomass, has increased the need for efficient log-splitting equipment. With a favorable regulatory environment and technological advancements, Europe is poised to maintain its dominance in the log splitters market over the forecast period.

Log Splitters Market Leaders

Some of the prominent companies operating in the log splitters industry include Swisher, Power King, Dirty Hand Tools, Champion Power Equipment, WEN, Sun Joe, Ariens, Yardmax, Husqvarna, Ltd Boss Industrial, POSCH GmbH, among others.

