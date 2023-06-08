Cell Dissociation Market set to Top a Valuation of US$ 1257.59 Million by 2033 & exhibit a CAGR of 13.55% over the forecast period | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cell Dissociation Market worth US$ 352.91 million by 2023, with a 13.55% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. By 2033, the cell dissociation industry is set to reach US$ 1257.59 million. The pharmaceutical and healthcare industries' accelerated concentration on expenditure, and research and development fuels market expansion.



Synopsis of the Global Cell Dissociation Market

The cell dissociation industry is booming as a result of accelerated research and development spending by biopharmaceutical companies. Cell dissociation is an essential task in biopharmaceutical research as it's directly involved in medicine creation and pathophysiology explanation.

The biopharmaceutical sector is a dynamically developing segment of the pharmaceutical industry, with significant consequences for healthcare. Opportunities in biopharmaceuticals have emerged in the previous decade as a result of their excellent efficacy and safety.

Many benefits of using biopharmaceuticals, including reduced side effects, and the possibility to treat the underlying cause of an illness have increased demand for medicines. There is growth in public and private investment due to the advent of products with better tissue dissociation enzymes. As a result, the cell dissociation industry flourished.

There are limited cell dissociation industry growth restrictions, despite the several significant market determinants. The cell dissociation industry growth may be constrained by soft tissue operations' high cost.

Another factor that could slow the cell dissociation market growth is the preference for enzyme-free over enzymatic dissociation products.

Product Insight:

The cell dissociation market is categorized into enzymatic dissociation products, instruments & accessories, and non-enzymatic dissociation products. A range of enzymes is utilized in research for various purposes. Enzymatic dissociation products hold the lion's market share.

Trypsin, collagenase, elastase, and hyaluronidase are often used in enzymatic dissociation products. Enzymes are deployed in stem cell research and cell biology studies for cell and tissue dissociation, and single-cell harvesting. The use of enzymes for cell dissociation is fairly prevalent.

Regional Viewpoint:

In 2023, North America is going to have a high-income share. Rising cancer and chronic illness, strong trend of research and development investments, acquisitions, and collaboration by companies are the factors driving the market growth in North America.

The rising frequencies of chronic diseases in developing countries and increased government initiatives strengthen market growth in the Asia Pacific. The emerging use of cell-based assays and the availability of low-cost cell lysis and dissociation solutions may spur market expansion.

Throughout the forecast period, Europe's cell dissociation industry may account for the second leading revenue share. Europe's established biotech and pharmaceutical enterprises may contribute to cell dissociation market growth.

Key Takeaways:

The enzymatic dissociation category is likely to lead the market, accounting for almost 47.90% of sales in 2023.

From 2023 to 2033, the non-enzymatic segment in the cell dissociation industry is likely to expand at a significant CAGR.

In 2023, the tissue dissociation type segment is dominant, accounting for 56.55% of the cell dissociation industry.

Throughout the predicted period, the cell detachment type segment may blossom at a swift CAGR.

In 2023, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms’ end-user segment is likely to dominate, accounting for 71.60% of the cell dissociation industry.

North America is likely to lead the cell dissociation industry, accounting for 37.20% of the market in 2023.

During the predicted period, Asia Pacific to exhibit a significant CAGR.





Economic Environment:

Leading cell dissociation manufacturers are investing in toxicity and efficacy investigations involving cell dissociation enzymes. This aspect is predicted to power substantial growth in the cell dissociation market during the forecast years.

To increase the industry footprint, cell dissociation manufacturers implement a variety of initiatives such as partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and expansions.

Strategic Progressions for Cell Dissociation:

Acquisitions:

December 8, 2021





PPD, Inc., a prominent provider of clinical research services, was acquired by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. The acquisition was valued at around US$ 17.4 billion and designed to boost Thermo Fisher Scientific's position in the life sciences sector.

April 9, 2020





Celsee, Inc., a leading manufacturer of single-cell analysis equipment, was acquired by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. The acquisition sought to broaden Bio-Rad Laboratories' product offerings in the single-cell analysis industry.

June 1, 2020





Becton, Dickinson, and Company purchased Straub Medical AG, a leading provider of medical equipment for the diagnosis and treatment of venous disorders. The acquisition sought to broaden Becton, Dickinson and Company's product portfolio in the vascular access market.

Key Players:

HiMedia Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Sartorius AG

S2 Genomics, Inc.

Danaher Corp.

STEMCELL Technologies

BD

Miltenyi Biotec

PAN-Biotech





Key Segments:

Cell Dissociation Industry by Product:

Enzymatic dissociation

Non-enzymatic dissociation

Instruments & Accessories



Cell Dissociation Industry by Type:

Cell dissociation for Tissue Dissociation

Cell dissociation for Cell Detachment

Cell Dissociation Industry by End User:

Cell dissociation for Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Cell dissociation for Research and Academic Institutes

Cell Dissociation Industry by Region:

Cell dissociation in North America Market

Cell dissociation in Latin America Market

Cell dissociation in Europe Market

Cell dissociation in East Asia Market

Cell dissociation in South Asia and Pacific Market

Cell dissociation in The Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market

