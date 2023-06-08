Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys Opens New Office to Go to War for Nashville

Nashville, TN, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys, reputed Nashville personal injury lawyers, are pleased to announce that they have opened a new office to go to war for Nashville. Those seeking support for legal action in Nashville after an injury should call the personal injury attorneys here. The firm has a reputation for recovering over $1 billion in settlement. Their team of lawyers specializes in personal injury and civil law and has assisted several clients in various injury cases, including medical malpractice.



Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys - Nashville, TN





Motor vehicle accidents are some of the most common personal injury cases, often caused by DUIs, distracted driving, and speeding. Accident victims are entitled to recover damages when an act of negligence or recklessness is the main cause of an injury. They must first approach a lawyer in order to get the most favorable outcome. These personal injury lawyers in Nashville fight aggressively on behalf of their clients. They also specialize in wrongful death cases, wherein they help the victims’ families obtain the best compensation to ease their financial burdens. The attorneys at Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys have worked on the most complex cases of personal injury, including workers’ compensation.

The victims would be taken through the process in detail. They will be educated on what type of damages they are entitled to, such as economic damages, non-economic damages, and punitive damages. These personal injury attorneys in Nashville will make sure the victims can recover all the damages they are entitled to. The attorneys here do not hesitate to take on the most powerful insurance providers. All clients have to do is let the attorneys handle the complexities of negotiating a reasonable settlement from the opposite party.

These personal injury lawyers in Nashville suggest that victims understand their rights before taking any action or talking to the opposite party’s insurance company or accepting a settlement without an attorney present. The next best step is to find a professional attorney to represent you and do the job for you. Get the best solution for financial losses, physical injuries, and emotional distress with the help of Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys.

About Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys

Schuerger Shunnarah Trial Attorneys is a law firm specializing in personal injury cases, including car accidents, pedestrian and bicycle accidents, construction accidents, wrongful death, truck accidents, motorcycle accidents, workers’ compensation, slip and fall accidents, premises liability, product liability, dog bites, nursing home abuse, and mesothelioma. The firm is run by attorneys and co-founders Robert A. Schuerger II and Alexander Shunnarah.

