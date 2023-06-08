Australian connected vehicle company Directed Technologies opens US$10m global telematics hub to enable US expansion

NEW YORK, June 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Directed Technologies officially opened a US$10 million (AU$15 million) Connected Mobility Innovation Centre allowing it to meet an ever-increasing global demand for its connected vehicle technology and IoT solutions that save lives, reduce emissions, and enhance productivity.

The Centre will double its capabilities in next-generation fleet vehicle digitisation and electrification while providing a foundation for Directed Technologies to scale its class-leading solutions to global markets. It is one of the few full-stack solution centres of its kind globally.

Directed Technologies is known for its cutting-edge factory-fit connected solutions for a variety of fleet and passenger vehicles including trucks, trailers, cars, motorbikes, and electric delivery vehicles and the state-of-the-art centre will place Australia at the centre of global connected vehicle opportunities.

The company’s telematics devices are already used in over 2,500 vehicle fleets globally, including leading truck brands like PACCAR (Kenworth and DAF), HINO and Mercedes-Benz. It also monitors over 5000 vehicles for global delivery brand FedEx across 15 countries significantly improving vehicle visibility outside of depot locations. Directed Technologies has also been selected by renowned brands like Ford to export locally designed hardware solutions to the global passenger vehicle market.

The Connected Mobility Innovation Centre currently manages 200 terabytes of data, processing 20 billion probe data points a day, including live video feeds, vehicle and driver behaviour alerts and efficiency measures and vehicle fault codes.

It provides customers with a live view and advanced analytical insights of their people, vehicles, and assets across the global road network to support fleet optimisation and driver assistance programs that reduce congestion, cut carbon emissions through fuel savings and, most importantly, save lives.

The company has seen rapid growth in Australia and New Zealand, with the homegrown technology now exported throughout 15 APAC countries including Japan and South Korea.

Steve Siolis, CEO of the Directed Group, said, “We’ve built a world-class facility and developed innovative solutions for the world’s biggest transport companies that have allowed us to compete against global competitors – and win.

“This facility is the only one of its kind nationally and one of the few full-stack solution centres of its kind globally. With all telematics solutions designed and built right here on site, our full-service offering is our secret sauce as we scale around the globe.”

Brent Stafford, Executive Director of Directed Technologies, said, “What's unique about this facility is that we have hardware engineers, firmware engineers, cloud engineers, and GUI engineers all working collaboratively with production and manufacturing in one facility. It gives us agility to respond to our customers at unparalleled speed and customisation which is significant as we scale around the world.”

About Directed Technologies

www.DirectedTechnologies.com.au is a digital innovation partner of choice, curating connected technology solutions at scale that save lives, reduce emissions, and enhance productivity.

Its global team designs, manufactures and manages tailored end-to-end solutions for automotive, transport and logistics and other organisations on a digital transformation journey. Founded on deep industry expertise and an engrained culture of customer collaboration, its services span hardware, software, cloud services and business intelligence.

The award-winning team has grown to more than 220, headquartered in Melbourne Airport, Australia, with a growing global footprint across New Zealand, Thailand, South Africa, and Hungary.

Directed Technologies’ innovative automotive solutions are found in more than 2,500 vehicle fleets globally, including 25% of trucks on Australian roads being supplied with ‘factory fitted’ telematics systems designed and built by Directed. The business continues to experience rapid growth, increasing its revenue by 45% year-on-year in FY22.

Directed Technologies is part of the Directed Group, which includes Directed Australia, a leading developer, supplier, and distributor of Mobile and Consumer Electronics across Australia and New Zealand.